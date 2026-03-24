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Gallery|US-Israel war on Iran

Iran launches waves of missiles towards Israel

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service said ‘six people were lightly injured’ in the missile strikes.

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This picture shows damaged buildings at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv
Damaged buildings at the site of an Iranian missile attack in Tel Aviv. [Jack Guez/AFP]
By AFP, AP, EPA and Reuters
Published On 24 Mar 2026

Iran has launched a round of missiles targeting Israel, causing damage and injuries in Tel Aviv, as uncertainty swirled over possible talks to end the three-week US-Israel war on Iran.

The missiles triggered air raid sirens in Israel on Tuesday, including in Tel Aviv, where gaping holes were torn through a multistorey apartment building. It was not immediately clear whether the damage was caused by a direct hit or debris from an interception.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service said: “Six people were lightly injured at four different sites.”

Police in Tel Aviv said they were dealing with “several impact sites of munitions”.

Israel’s National Fire and Rescue Authority said the search was on for people trapped in one building in Tel Aviv, adding that civilians were found in a shelter in another damaged building.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said on Tuesday that its jets carried out a wave of strikes in central Tehran on Monday, targeting key command centres, including facilities associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ intelligence arm and the Iranian Intelligence Ministry. It said more than 50 additional targets were hit overnight, including ballistic missile storage and launch sites.

This picture shows damaged buildings at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv
Israeli emergency service personnel inspect a building damaged in an Iranian missile attack in Tel Aviv. [Jack Guez/AFP]
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This picture shows damaged buildings at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv
Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service said, “Six people were lightly injured at four different sites.” [Jack Guez/AFP]
This picture shows damaged buildings at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv
Police in Tel Aviv said they were dealing with “several impact sites of munitions”. [Jack Guez/AFP]
This picture shows damaged buildings at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv
Emergency personnel at a site following an Iranian missile attack in Tel Aviv. [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
This picture shows damaged buildings at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv
Police Superintendent Fadida Yaniv confirmed damage to central Tel Aviv on Tuesday was caused by an Iranian warhead with about 100kg (220 pounds) of explosives. [Jack Guez/AFP]
This picture shows damaged buildings at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv
A woman stands inside a building damaged in an Iranian attack in Tel Aviv. [Jack Guez/AFP]
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This picture shows damaged buildings at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv
First responders combed through rubble after a missile struck a street in central Tel Aviv. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Israeli emergency teams at the site of an Iranian missile attack in a residential area in Tel Aviv. [Abir Sultan/EPA]