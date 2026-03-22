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Aftermath of Iranian missile strikes near Israel’s nuclear facility

It was the first time Iranian missiles had penetrated Israeli air defence systems in the area around a key nuclear facility.

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People stand at a damaged area following a night of Iranian missile strikes
People stand near a building damaged following a night of Iranian strikes, in Dimona, southern Israel. [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
By AFP, AP, EPA and Reuters
Published On 22 Mar 2026

Iranian missiles struck two communities in southern Israel, leaving buildings shattered and dozens injured in dual attacks not far from Israel’s main nuclear research centre.

The Iranian strikes late on Saturday came after Tehran’s main nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz was hit earlier in the day. Israel denied responsibility for the strike on Natanz, nearly 220km (135 miles) southeast of Tehran.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the strike on Natanz, which was also hit during the first week of the war and the 12-day war last June. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova said such strikes posed a “real risk of catastrophic disaster throughout the Middle East”.

Iran retaliated hours later.

Israel’s military said it was not able to intercept missiles that hit the southern cities of Dimona and Arad, the largest near the centre in Israel’s sparsely populated Negev desert. It was the first time Iranian missiles had penetrated Israel’s air defence systems in the area around the nuclear site.

The Israeli Ministry of Health said at least 180 people were wounded in the missile attacks on the southern city of Dimona and nearby Arad.

Dimona is about 20km (12 miles) west of the nuclear research centre, and Arad is around 35km (22 miles) to the north.

Israel is believed to be the only Middle East nation with nuclear weapons, though its leaders refuse to confirm or deny their existence. The UN nuclear watchdog said on X it had not received reports of damage to the Israeli centre or abnormal radiation levels.

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Israel Iran War
Buildings damaged by an Iranian missile strike in Arad, southern Israel. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
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Israel Iran War
The Israeli Health Ministry said at least 180 people were wounded in Iranian missile attacks on the southern city of Dimona and nearby Arad. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Israel Iran War
Israel’s military said it was not able to intercept missiles that hit Dimona and Arad. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Israel Iran War
It was the first time Iranian missiles had penetrated Israel’s air defence systems in the area around the nuclear facility. [Abir Sultan/EPA]
People, including Israeli security personnel, stand at a damaged area following a night of Iranian missile strikes which injured
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the Iranian strikes a “difficult” evening for Israel. [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
People, including Israeli security personnel, stand at a damaged area following a night of Iranian missile strikes which injured
The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had received no indication of damage to the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center in Dimona. [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
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People inspect the site of an Iranian missile strike in Dimona
People inspect the site of an Iranian missile strike in Dimona. [John Wessels/AFP]
Israel Iran War
A drone view shows the damage following a night of Iranian strikes in Dimona. [Roei Kastro/Reuters]