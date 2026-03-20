Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr around the world amid shadow of war

Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Friday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which they fast from sunrise to sunset.

Ramadan ends with the sighting of the new moon, which ushers in the month of Shawwal.

Because some countries rely on physical moon sightings, the timing can vary by location. As a result, several countries, including Mali, Niger and Afghanistan, observed Eid on Thursday.

Other countries across the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia observed Eid on Friday.

The religious celebration lasts two days, and is distinct from Eid al-Adha, which takes place during the Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid al-Fitr usually starts with a congregational prayer in an outdoor area, and is an opportunity for families and friends to gather and participate in large prayers and festivities.

For many Muslim-majority countries, the festival arrives this year against the backdrop of conflict and instability.

In Iran, the ongoing war has caused widespread disruption, while parts of the Gulf have faced the spillover effects of regional escalation.

The UN said more than one million people are displaced in Lebanon as Israeli attacks have expanded.

Sudan has become the world’s largest humanitarian crisis as the war there enters its third year.