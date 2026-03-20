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Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr around the world amid shadow of war

People gather with family and for congregational prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month.

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People offer communal prayers amid the rubble of destroyed buildings.
Palestinian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Jabalia, Gaza Strip [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera Staff, AFP, AP and Reuters
Published On 20 Mar 2026

Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Friday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which they fast from sunrise to sunset.

Ramadan ends with the sighting of the new moon, which ushers in the month of Shawwal.

Because some countries rely on physical moon sightings, the timing can vary by location. As a result, several countries, including Mali, Niger and Afghanistan, observed Eid on Thursday.

Other countries across the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia observed Eid on Friday.

The religious celebration lasts two days, and is distinct from Eid al-Adha, which takes place during the Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid al-Fitr usually starts with a congregational prayer in an outdoor area, and is an opportunity for families and friends to gather and participate in large prayers and festivities.

For many Muslim-majority countries, the festival arrives this year against the backdrop of conflict and instability.

In Iran, the ongoing war has caused widespread disruption, while parts of the Gulf have faced the spillover effects of regional escalation.

The UN said more than one million people are displaced in Lebanon as Israeli attacks have expanded.

Sudan has become the world’s largest humanitarian crisis as the war there enters its third year.

Sudanese gather for the Eid al-Fitr prayer, the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan, Islam's holy month of fasting, in Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, March 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
People gather in Khartoum, Sudan for Eid prayers. [Marwan Ali/AP Photo]
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Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray by a roadside to mark the end of Ramadan after being unable to attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Yemenis exchange greetings after the morning Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the capital Sanaa on March 20, 2026. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP)
Two Yemeni children exchange greetings following the morning Eid prayers in Sanaa, Yemen. [Mohammed Huwais/AFP]
Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Mogadishu on March 20, 2026. (Photo by Hassan Ali ELMI / AFP)
Large congregational prayers were held in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. [Hassan Ali Elmi/AFP]
A woman gets her hands decorated with henna on the eve of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, in Karachi on March 19, 2026. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)
A woman gets her hands decorated with henna on the eve of the Muslim festival in Karachi, Pakistan. [Rizwan Tabassum/AFP]
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits Lakemba Mosque for Eid al-Fitr in Sydney, Australia, March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Lakemba Mosque in Sydney, where he was briefly heckled by a small group of worshippers during Eid prayers over his stance on Israel. [Hollie Adams/Reuters]
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Muslim devotees attend the morning prayers celebrating the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul, on March 20, 2026. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)
Muslim devotees fill Istanbul's Blue Mosque for Eid al-Fitr morning prayers. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
A drone view of Albanian Muslims attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Skanderbeg Square, in Tirana, Albania, March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Florion Goga TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A drone view of Albanian Muslims attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at Skanderbeg Square, in the capital, Tirana, Albania. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
People try to catch free balloons distributed during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt,, Friday, March 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Khaled el Fiqi)
People try to catch free balloons distributed during an Eid al-Fitr event outside El Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt. [Khaled el Fiqi/AP]
Muslim devotees take part in a morning prayer celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the compounds of the Muhammadiyah University in Banda Aceh on March 20, 2026. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP/Chaideer MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
Muslim devotees raise their hands in prayer at the Muhammadiyah University compound in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. [Chaideer/AFP]