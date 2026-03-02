Protests have erupted in several parts of India following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a United States-Israeli air assault on Iran on Saturday.

Thousands of people took to the streets in cities across the country on Sunday, chanting anti-Israel and anti-US slogans in rallies that stretched into the evening.

Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said he was “deeply concerned” about the situation in Iran, urging demonstrators to remain calm and “avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest”.

Iranian state television announced Khamenei’s death in the early hours of Sunday, airing archive footage framed by a black mourning banner. Iranian media also reported that his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter were killed in the attack.