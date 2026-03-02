In Pictures

Gallery|Protests

Protests across India against Khamenei’s killing

Protests erupt across India after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is killed in US-Israeli air strikes on Iran.

india protest
People protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
By AP and Reuters
Published On 2 Mar 2026

Save

Protests have erupted in several parts of India following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a United States-Israeli air assault on Iran on Saturday.

Thousands of people took to the streets in cities across the country on Sunday, chanting anti-Israel and anti-US slogans in rallies that stretched into the evening.

Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said he was “deeply concerned” about the situation in Iran, urging demonstrators to remain calm and “avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest”.

Iranian state television announced Khamenei’s death in the early hours of Sunday, airing archive footage framed by a black mourning banner. Iranian media also reported that his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter were killed in the attack.

india protest
Indian soldiers try to stop people as they march outside the office of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) during a protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir. [Mukhtar Khan/AP Photo]
Advertisement
india protest
People mourn Khamenei's killing in Jammu. [Channi Anand/AP Photo]
india protest
People hold photographs of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a protest against the US and Israel in Hyderabad. [Mahesh Kumar A./AP Photo]
india protest
People chant anti-US and anti-Israel slogans at a protest in New Delhi. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
india protest
Iranian state television announced Khamenei’s death in the early hours of Sunday. [Piyush Nagpal/AP Photo]
india protest
People protest against the US-Israeli attack on Iran and the killing of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in New Delhi. [Piyush Nagpal/AP Photo]
Advertisement
india protest
Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, urged protesters to remain calm and “avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest”. [Sharafat Ali/Reuters]