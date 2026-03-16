In Pictures

Gallery|US-Israel war on Iran

Displaced Lebanese shelter in schools, stadiums amid Israeli attacks

Israeli attacks displace over 800,000 in Lebanon and kill more than 800, as the UN launches an urgent aid appeal.

Lebanon Israel Iran
A displaced boy who fled Israeli air raids with his family in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburb, holds his cat at the Bir Hassan Technical Institute, which has been turned into a shelter, in Beirut. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
By AP
Published On 16 Mar 2026

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Families in southern Lebanon are fleeing Israeli air attacks and have taken shelter in stadiums and schools in the capital, Beirut, as the US-Israel war on Iran has spread across the region.

More than 800,000 people, almost 15 percent of Lebanon’s population, have been forced to flee from their homes since Israel began bombarding the country after the Lebanese group Hezbollah launched rockets on Israel in response to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Hezbollah had not attacked Israel since the November 2024 ceasefire despite near-daily violations by Israel.

The escalation has dragged Lebanon back into the wider Middle East conflict just 15 months after the last Israel-Hezbollah war.

Only a fraction of those displaced, some 132,000 people, according to Lebanese authorities, are in collective shelters. The rest are scattered elsewhere: some staying with relatives, others in half-finished buildings or with host communities, and many sleeping on the streets.

The United Nations launched a $308m flash appeal on Friday to help Lebanon cope with the fallout of the war.

Israeli attacks have killed at least 850 people and wounded more than 2,100 others in Lebanon since March 2, including 107 children and 66 women, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said on Sunday.

Lebanon Israel Iran
A displaced man who fled Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon receives a haircut in the playground of a school turned into a shelter in Beirut. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
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Lebanon Israel Iran
Children displaced by Israeli air raids play in the courtyard of a school used as a shelter in Beirut. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Lebanon Israel Iran
Displaced people settle in at the Bir Hassan Technical Institute in Beirut. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
Lebanon Israel Iran
More than 800,000 people, almost 15 percent of Lebanon's population, have fled their homes. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
Lebanon Israel Iran
A displaced woman carries mattresses at Saint Joseph Church, which has been turned into a shelter for displaced migrant workers, mostly from African nations, in Beirut. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Lebanon Israel Iran
Only a fraction of the displaced, some 132,000 according to Lebanese authorities, are in collective shelters. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
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Lebanon Israel Iran
Children of displaced migrant workers sit inside a room at Beirut's Saint Joseph Church, now a shelter for displaced migrants. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Lebanon Israel Iran
A displaced child plays past tents set up inside Beirut's Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, which has been turned into a shelter. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Lebanon Israel Iran
People walk past tents sheltering people displaced by Israeli air raids along the Beirut waterfront. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]