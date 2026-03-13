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Gallery|US-Israel war on Iran

Thousands march worldwide in solidarity with Palestine, Iran on al-Quds Day

Despite the war, al-Quds Day marches in Tehran saw thousands protest, voicing anger against Israel and the United States.

Thousands march for Palestine during Al-Quds Day demonstrations worldwide
Protesters hold placards and wave Palestinian flags as they march towards the US embassy to mark International al-Quds Day, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. [Fazry Ismail/EPA]
By Al Jazeera, AP and Reuters
Published On 13 Mar 2026

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Tens of thousands of people have gathered around the world for al-Quds Day, an annual event on the final Friday of Ramadan demonstrating solidarity with Palestine and opposition to Israeli occupation.

Rallies took place across numerous countries, including Iran, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kashmir and Yemen. In Tehran, thousands marched, chanting “death to Israel” and “death to America” as the United States-Israeli military campaign entered its 14th day of conflict.

The event has long been associated with Iran, and was established by the country’s first supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1979.

This year’s observance coincided with the US-Israel attack on Iran that has killed at least 1,444 people, including the Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Crowds turned out in Tehran and other cities, despite ongoing US and Israeli strikes in the region during the commemoration, state media reported.

Demonstrators worldwide expressed solidarity with both Palestinians and Iranians. In Kashmir, protesters burned mock coffins bearing images of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while shouting slogans against the United States and Israel.

For the first time in 40 years, the United Kingdom banned London’s al-Quds Day march, citing risks of public disorder related to the “volatile situation in the Middle East” and potential confrontations between opposing groups. This marks the first protest ban since 2012, when authorities prohibited marches by the far-right English Defence League.

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According to Iran’s Health Ministry, another 18,551 people have been injured in US-Israeli attacks on Iran since February 28.

Thousands march for Palestine during Al-Quds Day demonstrations worldwide
Iranians take part in a protest marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) march on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran. [Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency/Reuters]
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Thousands march for Palestine during Al-Quds Day demonstrations worldwide
Muslims protesting against the United States and Israel and expressing solidarity with Iran and Palestinians in Gaza, shout slogans during the annual al-Quds Day rally, in Magam, north of Srinagar, Indian administered Kashmir. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Thousands march for Palestine during Al-Quds Day demonstrations worldwide
Protesters expressing solidarity with Iran and Palestinians in Gaza, shout slogans during the annual al-Quds Day rally outside the US embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Thousands march for Palestine during Al-Quds Day demonstrations worldwide
Houthi supporters take part in a rally to mark al-Quds Day, in Sanaa, Yemen. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Thousands march for Palestine during Al-Quds Day demonstrations worldwide
Shia Muslims take part in the annual al-Quds Day rally to show the importance of Jerusalem to Muslims and in solidarity with Palestinian and Iranian people, in Islamabad, Pakistan. [Anjum Naveed/AP Photo]
Thousands march for Palestine during Al-Quds Day demonstrations worldwide
Al-Quds Day is an annual, international day to express support for Palestine and oppose the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. Large rallies are held, usually beginning after communal Friday prayers. [Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency/Reuters]
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Thousands march for Palestine during Al-Quds Day demonstrations worldwide
Iran’s first supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, established al-Quds Day in 1979 shortly after the Iranian Revolution to show solidarity with Palestinians and reject Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem. [Fazry Ismail/EPA]
Thousands march for Palestine during Al-Quds Day demonstrations worldwide
Some observers have claimed that the event was initiated by Iran to further its own political interests of using proxies to fight against Israel and Western powers. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Thousands march for Palestine during Al-Quds Day demonstrations worldwide
'Al-Quds' or 'Quds' is the Arabic name for Jerusalem. Hence, this event is also called “Jerusalem Day”. In Arabic, the word al-Quds also translates to “the holy one”. [Anjum Naveed/AP Photo]