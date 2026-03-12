In Pictures

Gallery|US-Israel war on Iran

Aftermath of US-Israeli attacks on Tehran

Explosions are heard for a 13th day in Iran, Israel and several Middle Eastern states.

Aftermath of a US-Israeli attack on Tehran
A woman sits on rubble in Tehran across from a residential building damaged during the US-Israeli air campaign. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera and AP
Published On 12 Mar 2026

Multiple explosions have been reported across Iran’s capital, Tehran, and other cities as United States-Israeli attacks and Iranian retaliation continue.

As the conflict saw its 13th day on Thursday, Iran’s representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said at least 1,348 civilians have been killed.

The humanitarian toll continues to mount with more than 17,000 injured in Iran since the US and Israel launched their war on February 28. UNICEF described the situation as “catastrophic”, noting that more than 1,100 children have been reported injured or killed.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimated that up to 3.2 million people have been displaced within Iran since the conflict began. “This figure is likely to continue rising as hostilities persist, marking a worrying escalation in humanitarian needs,” UNHCR said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 687 people, including 98 children, according to Information Minister Paul Morcos.

Aftermath of a US-Israeli attack on Tehran
A rescue worker and a sniffer dog search the rubble of a residential building in Tehran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Aftermath of a US-Israeli attack on Tehran
Explosions were heard for a 13th day in Iran, Israel and across several Middle Eastern states. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Aftermath of a US-Israeli attack on Tehran
Tehran has responded to US and Israeli air strikes by launching waves of missiles and drones at Israel and military bases in the Middle East where US forces operate. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Aftermath of a US-Israeli attack on Tehran
Iran had previously warned that if it were attacked, it would respond by targeting US military facilities across the region, which it considers legitimate targets. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Aftermath of a US-Israeli attack on Tehran
US forces have struck more than 5,000 targets in Iran since Saturday, US Central Command, which oversees US forces in the region, said on March 10, 2026. [Vahid Salemi/AP Phtoo]
Aftermath of a US-Israeli attack on Tehran
A woman removes clothes from a residential building in Tehran that was damaged during the US-Israeli air campaign. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Aftermath of a US-Israeli attack on Tehran
According to Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, at least 1,348 civilians have been killed in his country. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Aftermath of a US-Israeli attack on Tehran
The victims ranged in age from eight months to 88 years. Among the deceased were 200 women. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Aftermath of a US-Israeli attack on Tehran
The Minab elementary school attack claimed the lives of 168 children, and the healthcare community has suffered severe losses with 55 medical workers wounded and 11 killed, including four physicians, two nurses and three emergency responders. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]