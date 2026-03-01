In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Iran conflict

Iranian missile strike on Israel’s Beit Shemesh kills nine people

Explosions heard in Tel Aviv as Israeli rescue services report casualties in Beit Shemesh missile attack.

Iranian missile on Beit Shemesh leaves nine dead in Israel
Rescue workers and military personnel operate at the scene where several people were killed by an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
By AFP and AP
Published On 1 Mar 2026

Save

At least nine people have died in Iran’s missile strike on the Israeli town of Beit Shemesh, as Iran continued retaliatory attacks against Israel and United States military assets across several Middle Eastern countries after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an Israel-US strike.

Residents of Tel Aviv reported hearing loud explosions, which were either from missile strikes or defence system interceptions. Israeli rescue services confirmed nine fatalities and 28 injuries in Beit Shemesh, raising Israel’s total casualty count to 10 since the conflict erupted.

“You have crossed our red line and must pay the price,” said Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in a televised address on Sunday.

The US military reported no US casualties and minimal infrastructure damage, despite what it described as “hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks”.

Israel’s military stated that Iran launched “dozens” of missiles toward Israeli territory, with many intercepted successfully. Emergency service Magen David Adom confirmed that a woman in the Tel Aviv region died from injuries sustained during Iran’s missile offensive.

Iranian missile on Beit Shemesh leaves nine dead in Israel
Paramedics evacuate wounded people from the site of a deadly Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Iranian missile on Beit Shemesh leaves nine dead in Israel
Rescue workers and military personnel survey the scene of a direct hit a day after an Iranian missile struck in Tel Aviv. [Oded Balilty/AP Photo]
Iranian missile on Beit Shemesh leaves nine dead in Israel
Photographs from the scene showed a house destroyed by the blast, its roof reduced to mangled concrete and twisted iron bars. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Iranian missile on Beit Shemesh leaves nine dead in Israel
People inspect the damage at a destroyed apartment building after it was struck by an Iranian missile in Tel Aviv. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Iranian missile on Beit Shemesh leaves nine dead in Israel
A man evacuates an apartment building after it was struck by an Iranian missile in Tel Aviv. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Iranian missile on Beit Shemesh leaves nine dead in Israel
Rescue teams continued searching for survivors beneath the debris. "When I arrived, I saw a terrible scene," Yehuda Shlomo, an MDA paramedic, said in a statement. "I saw heavy structural damage, smoke in the air, and a great deal of chaos, with dozens of frightened casualties emerging from damaged buildings." [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Iranian missile on Beit Shemesh leaves nine dead in Israel
People survey the site of a direct hit after an Iranian missile struck in Tel Aviv. [Oded Balilty/AP Photo]
Iranian missile on Beit Shemesh leaves nine dead in Israel
Officers from Israel's Home Front Command search through the rubble of a damaged apartment building after an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Iranian missile on Beit Shemesh leaves nine dead in Israel
The joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran starting Saturday carried the potential for a wider regional war, and the fallout could hit the world economy. [Oded Balilty/AP Photo]