Austerity hinders fight against wildfires in Argentina’s Patagonia

Criticism grows as Milei’s austerity cuts have reduced Argentina’s fire management budget despite region’s wildfire crisis.

Wildfires devastate Argentina's Patagonia, threaten ancient forests
A firefighter battles a forest fire raging through the mountainous terrain of Epuyen, a remote area in Chubut province in Argentina's Patagonia region. [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
By News Agencies
Published On 3 Feb 2026

Wildfires are sweeping through Argentina’s Patagonia region, consuming more than 450sq km (175sq miles) of native forests, including parts of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Los Alerces National Park.

Thousands of people have been evacuated as flames spread through Chubut province, threatening ancient alerce trees, which can live for more than 3,600 years.

The crisis has intensified criticism of President Javier Milei’s aggressive austerity policies.

His administration’s “chainsaw” spending cuts have slashed the National Fire Management Service’s budget by 71 percent in real terms compared with last year, according to the environmental group FARN.

“These fires are absolutely predictable,” said Ariel Slipak, an economist at FARN, arguing that Milei has prioritised fiscal balance “at all costs” over emergency preparedness.

The burned area has surpassed last summer’s entire fire season damage of 325sq km (125sq miles). As firefighters battle strong winds and high temperatures, Milei declared a state of emergency on Thursday, allocating about $69m for firefighting efforts.

Environmental advocates point to climate change as an exacerbating factor with Greenpeace’s Hernan Giardini saying: “To continue denying or underestimating the effects of climate change, which science and the ecological movement have long warned about, is a political irresponsibility that will be paid for by forests and homes.”

Milei, who has called climate change a “socialist lie” and is considering withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, faces mounting pressure as the fires have now destroyed an area more than twice the size of Buenos Aires.

The largest fires are ravaging southern Chubut province, where at least 450sq km (175sq miles) of forest have been consumed by flames since mid-January. [Gonzalo Keogan/AFP]
Hundreds of firefighters are battling to contain the blazes before they reach populated areas. [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
The wildfires are among the most severe to strike the drought-stricken Patagonia region in decades, compelling thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate. [Gonzalo Keogan/AFP]
The crisis, unfolding with the bulk of Argentina's fire season yet to come, has rekindled public outrage towards libertarian President Javier Milei. His severe austerity measures over the past two years have drastically reduced funding for programmes and agencies that combat fires, protect parks, and prevent blazes from igniting and spreading. [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
"There has been a political decision to dismantle firefighting institutions," says Luis Schinelli, one of just 16 park rangers responsible for protecting the 2,590sq km (1,000sq miles) of Los Alerces National Park. "Teams are stretched beyond their limits." [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
When lightning ignited a small fire near a lake in the remote northern reaches of Los Alerces in early December, firefighters faced significant challenges in their response. The isolated location severely hampered access while a shortage of aircraft prevented them from transporting crews and effectively extinguishing the hillside flames. [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]
A 2023 National Park Administration report recommended deploying at least 700 firefighters to adequately protect lands under its jurisdiction. Currently, the agency employs 391 firefighters, having lost 10 percent of its workforce through layoffs and resignations during Milei's two years in office. [Gonzalo Keogan/AFP]
Budget cuts to the National Fire Management Service have reduced both training capacity and available equipment, according to firefighters, forcing many to depend on secondhand protective suits and donated gear. [Gonzalo Keogan/AFP]
Officials at Los Alerces emphasised that funding constraints have been a persistent challenge regardless of which administration is in power though they firmly maintained that sufficient resources were available to combat the fire. [Tomas Cuesta/AFP]