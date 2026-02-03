In Pictures

‘Extensive’ fire breaks out at Tehran shopping centre

No injuries reported after major fire breaks out at western Tehran bazaar, sending thick smoke over the Iranian capital.

People watch as smoke billows from a fire that broke out in Tehran’s Jannat Abad market. [Atta Kenare/AFP]
By News Agencies
Published On 3 Feb 2026

Save

A massive fire has broken out at a bazaar in western Tehran, authorities say, sending thick plumes of black smoke over the Iranian capital.

The cause of the blaze on Tuesday morning was not immediately unclear.

The fire has “so far resulted in no injuries”, Tehran emergency services operations commander Mohammad Behnia said.

The blaze started at a market in the Jannat Abad neighbourhood in the west of the capital, an area packed with stalls and shops, state television quoted the city’s fire department as saying.

“The fire is extensive, to the extent that it is visible from various parts of Tehran,” Fire Department spokesman Jalal Maleki said.

Maleki later said the blaze had been “brought under control” and that “smoke removal and spot-check operations” were under way, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

State television said firefighters were dispatched to the site immediately to contain the blaze.

Firefighters battle the fire that broke out in Tehran. [Atta Kenare/AFP]
The fire erupted at a market in the Jannat Abad neighbourhood in the western part of the city. [Atta Kenare/AFP]
Firefighters work at the scene of the fire. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]
State television said firefighters were dispatched to the site immediately to contain the blaze. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Firefighters work to extinguish the fire at the market in western Tehran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
The fire has 'so far resulted in no injuries', Tehran emergency services operations commander Mohammad Behnia said. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]
Thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky, blanketing the surrounding area. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]