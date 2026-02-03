Click here to share on social media

A massive fire has broken out at a bazaar in western Tehran, authorities say, sending thick plumes of black smoke over the Iranian capital.

The cause of the blaze on Tuesday morning was not immediately unclear.

The fire has “so far resulted in no injuries”, Tehran emergency services operations commander Mohammad Behnia said.

The blaze started at a market in the Jannat Abad neighbourhood in the west of the capital, an area packed with stalls and shops, state television quoted the city’s fire department as saying.

“The fire is extensive, to the extent that it is visible from various parts of Tehran,” Fire Department spokesman Jalal Maleki said.

Maleki later said the blaze had been “brought under control” and that “smoke removal and spot-check operations” were under way, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

State television said firefighters were dispatched to the site immediately to contain the blaze.