Huge northeast US snowstorm forces millions home; disrupts schools, flights

New York and other cities begin recovery after massive storm, but more snow may soon hit the already paralysed region.

Record-breaking snowstorm shuts schools, halts travel in Northeast
A worker with the Times Square Alliance sanitation crew shovels snow in Times Square in New York, US. [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]
By AFP and AP
Published On 24 Feb 2026

A massive snowstorm has pummelled the northeast United States, with residents, municipal workers, and a powerful railroad snow-clearing machine nicknamed “Darth Vader” working tirelessly to excavate the region.

The storm – record-breaking in some areas – forced millions of people to stay home, shut schools and caused the cancellation of thousands of flights on Monday.

The weather event, which meteorologists described as the most powerful in a decade, left more than 24 inches (61cm) of snow in parts of the northeast US. By Tuesday, authorities began reopening roads, restoring mass transit in certain cities, and reinstating power to portions of the hundreds of thousands of residents who had lost electricity across the states of Massachusetts, New Jersey, Delaware and Rhode Island.

In New York, where classes were cancelled on Monday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that schools would resume in-person instruction on Tuesday – a decision that led to concerns about feasibility, given the snow-clogged pavements.

More than 2,000 flights to and from the US were cancelled on Tuesday, according to FlightAware, with the majority of disruptions occurring at airports in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Rhode Island’s TF Green international airport halted operations on Monday after receiving nearly 38 inches (97cm) of snow, surpassing a 1978 record.

New York’s Central Park recorded 19 inches (48cm) of snowfall, while it measured more than 36 inches (91cm) in Warwick, Rhode Island – the highest total in the nation. Nantucket in Massachusetts experienced the strongest wind gust, recorded at 134km/h (83mph), with hurricane-force gusts reported across Cape Cod.

Emergency declarations were issued in New York, Philadelphia and several other cities and states.

The Boston Globe daily suspended its print publication for the first time in more than 150 years, as snow and wind made it unsafe for staff to reach the printing facility.

Monday’s event was characterised by meteorologists as a “classic bomb cyclone”, which occurs when a storm’s pressure drops significantly within 24 hours, often during the autumn and winter seasons when Arctic air masses collide with warmer temperatures.

As snowfall subsided in some regions and shifted northwards on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said it was monitoring a new storm system that may bring more snowfall to the region later in the week.

More than 40 million people were under weather warnings in the northeastern US on Monday, as a winter storm dumped shin-deep snow and officials in New York enforced a citywide travel ban. [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani ordered nonessential drivers off the road until Monday midday and shut down schools. Authorities in neighbouring New Jersey and Rhode Island issued similar travel restrictions. [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]
The storm came just weeks after the region recovered from another devastating winter weather system that was linked to more than 100 deaths. [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]
Hannah and Astrid Grimskog play in Times Square during the snowstorm in New York. [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]
"I am sick of it. I don't want to see no more snow," Vincent Greer, a resident of Wildwood, New Jersey, said as he shovelled outside his building. [Drew Callister/AP Photo]
Pedestrians stop to take photos of Trinity Church graveyard in lower Manhattan during the snowstorm. [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]
The National Weather Service said snowfall would ebb overnight but warned that strong winds would still create blizzard conditions in some areas. [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]
Big cities, including New York and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, advertised dedicated warming centres for people caught outside in the cold. [Heather Khalifa/AP Photo]
A man carries an inflatable inner tube for snow sledging in Prospect Park in the borough of Brooklyn, New York. [Drew Callister/AP Photo]