Amid destruction, loss, Gaza clings to Ramadan traditions with resilience

Palestinians in Gaza are entering Ramadan with heavy hearts, as the Muslim holy month’s traditional festivities give way to grief and survival concerns during a fragile “ceasefire” that Israel violates on a daily basis.

“There is no joy after we lost our family and loved ones,” said Gaza City resident Fedaa Ayyad. “Even if we try to cope with the situation, we can’t truly feel it in our hearts … I am one of those who cannot feel the atmosphere of Ramadan.”

Ramadan began on Wednesday in Gaza, typically a period when Muslims fast from dawn to sunset while embracing family gatherings, spiritual devotion, contemplation, and generosity.

The reality in Gaza, however, is grim. Israel’s genocidal war has killed at least 72,061 people and wounded 171,715 since October 2023, according to the Ministry of Health. It has also shattered infrastructure and displaced the majority of the population. Financial hardship dominated conversations in markets this week.

“There is no cash among the people. There is no work. It is indeed Ramadan, but Ramadan requires money,” said Gaza City resident Waleed Zaqzouq, calling on merchants to recognise people’s economic struggles.

“Before the war, people lived a dignified life,” he added. “The situation has completely changed in the war, meaning people have been devastated and worn down.”

Harsh winter conditions have intensified suffering, with extreme cold killing children, and torrential rains flooding displacement camps and collapsing damaged buildings.

“There is much that has changed from this Ramadan to Ramadan before the war,” reflected Raed Koheel from Gaza City. “In the past, the atmosphere was more delightful. The streets were lit up with decorations. All streets had decorations. Our children were happy.”

Nevertheless, amid the overwhelming destruction, some Palestinians endeavour to maintain Ramadan traditions. In Khan Younis, calligrapher Hani Dahman painted “Welcome, Ramadan” in Arabic among the ruins as children looked on.

“We are here in Khan Younis camp, trying to bring happiness to the hearts of children, women, men and entire families,” Dahman said. “We are … sending a message to the world that we are people who seek life.”

Decorative Ramadan lights now hang among the debris. Mohammed Taniri, witnessing these efforts, observed: “When they provide such beautiful, simple decorations, it brings joy to the children. Despite all the hardships, they are trying to create a beautiful atmosphere.”