In Pictures

Gallery|Arts and Culture

Lunar New Year: Global celebrations welcome Year of the Fire Horse

From Beijing to Hong Kong to Moscow, people celebrate Lunar New Year with cultural events and vibrant displays.

Global celebrations welcome the Year of the Horse with fireworks
The Chinese Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the start of the Year of the Fire Horse in the Chinese zodiac. [Andres Martinez Casares/EPA]
By AFP, AP, EPA and Reuters
Published On 17 Feb 2026

Save

People are celebrating the Lunar New Year with prayers, fireworks and street festivals to welcome the Year of the Fire Horse.

Crowds thronged temples and festivals across Asia and beyond on Monday night, continuing into Tuesday.

Devotees in Hong Kong lined up at midnight to light incense and offer their New Year wishes. Vietnam celebrated with musical countdown performances and spectacular fireworks during Tet festivities. In Taiwan, worshippers participated in the symbolic 108-bell rings and presented floral offerings.

These vibrant celebrations mark the transition from the Year of the Snake to the Year of the Horse in the 12-animal Chinese zodiac cycle.

The Lunar New Year represents China’s most significant holiday, with its importance extending throughout East Asia and diaspora communities worldwide.

In Beijing, crowds descended on popular temples to burn incense and pray for happiness and success in the coming year. At the CCTV Spring Festival gala, a martial arts performance by children and robots also took place, where humanoids from Unitree Robotics showed different sequences and even brandished swords.

At a Hong Kong temple, the air filled with fragrant incense as participants engaged in the traditional midnight ritual of making New Year wishes. Devotees bowed repeatedly, holding bundles of incense sticks before placing them in designated containers outside the temple hall.

The celebrations went beyond Asia.

In the Russian capital, Moscow, visitors sampled Chinese delicacies from market stalls and strolled through snow-covered streets adorned with red lanterns and dragon decorations, as the city launched a two-week celebration. Meanwhile, in Argentina, thousands gathered in Chinatown in the capital, Buenos Aires, to celebrate, as they enjoyed dragon and lion dances on the main stage alongside martial arts demonstrations.

Advertisement
Global celebrations welcome the Year of the Horse with fireworks
Performers take part in a 238-metre-long dragon dance in front of the Government Palace during celebrations on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Macau. [Eduardo Leal / AFP]
Advertisement
Global celebrations welcome the Year of the Horse with fireworks
People pray and make offerings inside a temple during Lunar New Year celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan. [Ritchie B Tongo/EPA]
Global celebrations welcome the Year of the Horse with fireworks
People watch as a performer blows fire during Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown, Binondo, Manila, Philippines. [Lisa Marie David/Reuters]
Global celebrations welcome the Year of the Horse with fireworks
A worshipper lights his incense sticks on the first day of the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Fire Horse, at the Taoist temple of Sin Sze Si Ya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. [Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters]
Global celebrations welcome the Year of the Horse with fireworks
Dancers in colourful costumes perform Yingge, a traditional folk dance from southern China, during Lunar New Year celebrations in Beijing, China. [Vincent Thian/AP Photo]
Global celebrations welcome the Year of the Horse with fireworks
A family takes a group photo in Beijing. The holiday, marking the start of the Year of the Fire Horse, was celebrated with temple fairs, family reunions, and traditional performances across cities and rural towns throughout China. [Fred Lee/Getty Images]
Advertisement
Global celebrations welcome the Year of the Horse with fireworks
Chinese artists perform a dragon dance during Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown, Yangon, Myanmar. [Thein Zaw/AP Photo]
Global celebrations welcome the Year of the Horse with fireworks
A woman carries bouquets during celebrations on the first day of the Lunar New Year at the Niangniang Temple in Beijing. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Global celebrations welcome the Year of the Horse with fireworks
People attend the Lunar New Year festival at Manezhnaya Square in Moscow, Russia. [Pavel Bednyakov/AP Photo]