North Korea’s Kim unveils homes for families of fallen soldiers

North Korea honours fallen soldiers by providing new homes to their families before party congress.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over a ceremony to mark the completion of a new housing district in Pyongyang for families of soldiers killed in Russia's war on Ukraine. [KCNA via Reuters]
By AFP, AP and Reuters
Published On 16 Feb 2026

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has showcased a newly constructed residential street for families of soldiers who have died fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to state media.

Intelligence agencies from South Korea and Western nations have reported that North Korea has dispatched thousands of soldiers to fight for Russia, and Seoul estimated they have suffered 2,000 casualties.

Experts suggested North Korea receives financial aid, military technology and essential supplies from Russia in exchange for this support.

Its official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released photographs showing Kim touring the new homes on Saeppyol Street in Pyongyang with his daughter, Ju Ae, widely regarded as his heir apparent.

South Korea’s intelligence agency recently claimed she has been “designated as a successor”, citing her involvement in high-profile events with her father.

One image depicted families inspecting utilities in their new apartments.

“The new street has been built thanks to the ardent desire of our motherland, which wishes that … its excellent sons who defended the most sacred things by sacrificing their most valuable things will live forever,” Kim said in a speech released by KCNA.

Although Monday’s report did not mention Russia, Kim recently pledged to “unconditionally support” all policies and decisions made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Before their death, the heroic martyrs must have pictured in their mind’s eye their dear families living in the ever-prospering country,” he added.

The unveiling preceded the ruling Workers’ Party congress in Pyongyang, the nation’s most significant political event, scheduled this month. Observers are closely monitoring Kim’s announcements on foreign and domestic policy directions as well as whether Ju Ae will be granted any official party titles.

Hong Min, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told the AFP news agency that the timing of the street inauguration represents a “highly calculated political move to justify its soldier deployment” before the party congress.

“It visualises the state providing tangible compensation to the families of fallen soldiers … as a symbolic showcase,” he said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and and his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, meet with people attending the completion ceremony of the new housing district in Pyongyang. [KCNA via Reuters]
North Korea announced on February 16, 2026, the completion of a new housing development in Pyongyang dedicated to families of North Korean soldiers who died fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. This initiative represents Kim Jong Un's latest effort to commemorate those who have fallen in combat. [KCNA via Reuters]
State media photos captured Kim Jong Un strolling along the newly constructed Saeppyol Street and visiting homes with his increasingly visible daughter, believed to be named Kim Ju Ae. During these visits, he promised to honour the "young martyrs" who "sacrificed all to their motherland". [KCNA via Reuters]
In recent months, North Korea has escalated its propaganda campaign celebrating soldiers sent to support Russia's war on Ukraine, including the creation of a memorial wall and museum. Analysts interpret these actions as strategic measures to strengthen domestic solidarity and suppress potential public opposition. [KCNA via Reuters]
The construction of the new street coincides with North Korea's preparations for a major congress of Kim Jong Un's ruling Workers' Party this month. During the congress, Kim is expected to unveil his five-year domestic and foreign policy objectives while implementing additional measures to consolidate his authority. [KCNA via Reuters]
Kim Jong Un has sent thousands of soldiers and substantial military hardware, including artillery and missiles, to bolster Russian President Vladimir Putin's campaign against Ukraine in recent months. This military support reflects the strengthening alliance between the two leaders as they each deal with tensions with Washington. [KCNA via Reuters]
Under a mutual defence pact with Russia, North Korea sent about 14,000 soldiers in 2024 to fight alongside Russian troops against Ukraine, where more than 6,000 of them were killed, according to South Korean, Ukrainian and Western sources. [KCNA via Reuters]
North Korea has staged multiple public ceremonies in recent months to honour its war dead, including the unveiling of a new memorial complex in Pyongyang adorned with sculptures of soldiers. [KCNA via Reuters]
The Workers' Party congress is to convene in late February and is expected to serve as a showcase for Kim's achievements and policy priorities. [KCNA via Reuters]