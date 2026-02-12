Voters across Bangladesh have participated in parliamentary elections, marking a pivotal moment for the nation’s democracy following a period of significant political upheaval and violence.

After a gradual start, polling stations in the capital, Dhaka, and throughout the country filled with voters by mid-morning. Voting will conclude later on Thursday with results anticipated on Friday.

More than 127 million eligible voters are participating in Bangladesh’s first election since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government fell in 2024 after widespread protests led largely by young people, who were killed in their hundreds by security forces at her order.

Hasina fled to India, where she remains in exile, and her party has been barred from the election. She has been sentenced to death in absentia for the crackdown.

Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has emerged as a frontrunner to form the next government. The son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, Rahman returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years of self-imposed exile in London. He has committed to strengthening democratic institutions, re-establishing the rule of law, and addressing the country’s economic challenges.

Competing against the BNP is an 11-party coalition led by Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh’s largest Islamist party. Previously banned under Hasina, the party has gained significant influence since her ouster.

After voting, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Shafiqur Rahman expressed confidence, telling reporters, “It [the election] is a turning point. People demand change. They desire change. We also desire the change.”

The election is overseen by an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, which has promised a fair and transparent process. Approximately 500 international observers and foreign journalists, including delegations from the European Union and the Commonwealth, are monitoring the proceedings.

Bangladesh’s 350-seat Parliament includes 300 directly elected representatives and 50 seats reserved for women. The recent postponement of voting in one constituency following a candidate’s death leaves 299 seats being contested.

The outcome could fundamentally reshape Bangladesh, whose post-independence history since 1971 has been defined by entrenched political parties, military interventions, and contested elections. Young voters, including five million first-time participants who were instrumental in the 2024 uprising, are expected to significantly influence results.