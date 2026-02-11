Iranians mark 47th Islamic revolution anniversary with nationwide rallies

Iranians have commemorated the 47th anniversary of the Islamic revolution with mass rallies nationwide.

Crowds flooded Tehran and other cities on Wednesday to celebrate the Islamic Republic’s establishment and show solidarity with the government during one of the most tumultuous periods in Iran’s recent history.

Demonstrators packed the streets carrying portraits of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Islamic Republic’s founder, along with Iranian and Palestinian flags. Many in attendance chanted, “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!”

The commemorations prominently featured anti-American and anti-Israeli imagery, including the burning and trampling of both countries’ flags.

Iranian media showcased mock coffins draped with US flags bearing American military commanders’ names and photographs while also displaying Iranian missiles and fragments of downed Israeli drones from June’s 12-day conflict.

While the rallies were organised to show public support for the government, that backing is hardly unanimous. Demonstrations broke out at the end of December over the plummeting value of Iran’s currency, the rial, and high inflation. The protests spread across the country and evolved into antigovernment demonstrations before a deadly crackdown by security forces.