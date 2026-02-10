In Pictures

Gallery|Climate

More than two million people face hunger as drought grips Kenya

Drought-hit counties face alarming malnutrition and water shortages as livestock perish and hunger intensifies.

Severe drought leaves over two million Kenyans hungry and desperate
A Kenyan Turkana girl fetches water for her herd of goats from a well dug on a dried-up water pan in the drought-hit village of Lopii, Turkana East, Kenya. [Daniel Irungu/EPA]
By News Agencies
Published On 10 Feb 2026

Severe drought has left more than two million Kenyans facing hunger with northeastern cattle-raising communities suffering the most, according to the United Nations.

Disturbing images of starving livestock near the Somali border have recently underscored the devastating impacts of climate change in this region. Shortened rainy seasons have increasingly exposed communities to drought conditions, and animals are often the first casualties.

Current livestock deaths echo the crisis from 2020 to 2023 when millions of animals perished across Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia. A potential famine in Somalia was narrowly averted through increased international aid.

The Horn of Africa has endured four consecutive failed wet seasons. The latest October-December wet period ranked among the driest ever recorded with eastern Kenya experiencing its worst drought for that season since 1981, according to UN health officials.

Kenya’s National Drought Management Authority reported drought conditions in 10 counties. Mandera County, near the Somalia border, has reached “alarm” status with severe water shortages leading to livestock deaths and child malnutrition.

Neighbouring countries are facing similar challenges. The UN’s World Health Organization reported comparable conditions across Somalia, Tanzania and Uganda in late January.

Islamic Relief’s assessment in southern Somalia revealed “shocking food shortages as families flee the region’s worsening drought”. More than three million Somalis have been displaced to camps, where 70 percent of those in Baidoa survive on one meal or less per day as children exhibit “visible signs of malnutrition and wasting”.

Experts attributed these conditions largely to climate change. The warming of the Indian Ocean has generated more destructive tropical storms while droughts have grown longer and more severe.

These changes are devastating African communities reliant on rain-fed agriculture. Farmers said rising temperatures are destroying their livestock pastures and ruining crops.

Africa is particularly vulnerable to extreme weather due to limited disaster preparedness infrastructure. Despite contributing only 3 to 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN, the continent bears a disproportionate burden of climate change impacts.

Locals share food rations distributed by World Vision Kenya as Nalemkais village in Turkana County endures severe drought. [Patrick Ngugi/AP Photo]
Elizabeth Lochaki, 54, a Kenyan Turkana woman, feeds her goats some prepared wild Doum palm fruit in drought-hit Kaaruko village, Turkana East. [Daniel Irungu/EPA]
A Kenyan Turkana man leads his herd of goats to a water point where locals have dug wells on a dried-up water pan in drought-hit Lopii village. [Daniel Irungu/EPA]
Locals queue to receive food aid during a severe drought in Lomekulu village, Turkana County, Kenya. [Patrick Ngugi/AP Photo]
The drought in Kenya, particularly across arid and semiarid counties, remains severe with prolonged below-average rainfall causing food shortages, water scarcity and livestock losses. [Daniel Irungu/EPA]
A Kenyan Turkana girl washes clothes after fetching water from a well dug on a dried-up water pan. [Daniel Irungu/EPA]
Nawaar Ekadeli, 60, a Kenyan Turkana woman, crushes a wild Doum palm fruit in drought-stricken Kaaruko village. [Daniel Irungu/EPA]
A man stands at a watering point with his camels in Turkana County, Kenya. [Patrick Ngugi/AP Photo]
Mandera County along Kenya's borders with Ethiopia and Somalia has seen no rain since May and is now on the point of a full-blown water emergency. [Daniel Irungu/EPA]
Abdi Nurrow Mohamed, 50, carries a weak calf that lost its mother to drought at his homestead in Banissa. [Tony Karumba/AFP]
A carrion bird perches on a pile of bones from livestock that have died from the drought in Banissa. In drought-hit northeastern Kenya, villagers have been forced to drag their dead livestock to distant fields for burning to keep the stench of death and scavenging hyenas away from their homes. [Tony Karumba/AFP]