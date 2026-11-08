Photos: Diwali celebrations light up India and its global diaspora

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated across India and among its vast diaspora, marking one of the most important days of the year for Hindus.

More than one billion people of different faiths take part in the celebrations in the world’s most populous nation, gathering for prayers, family reunions and the lighting of fireworks.

The name Diwali comes from “Deepavali”, meaning “a row of lights”, and many families place clay oil lamps outside their homes to symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

The festival follows the Hindu lunar calendar and usually falls in late October or early November. This year, Diwali is marked on November 8.

While Diwali is rooted in Hindu tradition, it is also observed by Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists, with regional origin stories that share a common theme – the victory of good over evil.

Celebrations often include feasting, new clothes, rangoli floor designs, and the exchange of sweets and gifts with friends and neighbours.