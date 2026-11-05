Photos: Thousands rally in France over rising costs and economic struggles

Tens of thousands of trade union members joined nationwide strikes and demonstrations across France on Thursday, demanding higher wages and backing a growing high school protest movement, in a major show of pressure on President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

After more than a month of recurring rallies over the rising cost of living, major marches were held again in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and other cities, with unions saying about 260 protests were planned nationwide.

Students staged new actions, with about a third of France’s high schools closed or unable to operate due to student blockades or teachers walking off the job.

Public transport services were heavily disrupted, and the Eiffel Tower was shut for the day. Police in the northeastern city of Strasbourg urged residents to exercise “extreme caution” near certain schools amid tensions.

In Paris, the atmosphere at Place de la Republique was largely festive despite a heavy security presence, after earlier protests on October 17 were marred by rioting and looting.

Protesters gathered under trade union banners as hundreds of musicians played brass, string and percussion instruments, accompanied by choirs, turning the square into a noisy, colourful focal point of dissent over France’s mounting economic woes.