In Pictures

Gallery|Protests

Photos: Thousands rally in France over rising costs and economic struggles

Trade unions led more than 260 planned protests nationwide, urging government to address economic woes and wage demands.

Save

Thousands rally in France over rising costs and economic struggles
People take part in a demonstration in Marseille, France. Trade unions called for a nationwide day of protests against government policy. [Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA]
By AP, EPA and Reuters
Published On 5 Nov 2026

Tens of thousands of trade union members joined nationwide strikes and demonstrations across France on Thursday, demanding higher wages and backing a growing high school protest movement, in a major show of pressure on President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

After more than a month of recurring rallies over the rising cost of living, major marches were held again in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and other cities, with unions saying about 260 protests were planned nationwide.

Students staged new actions, with about a third of France’s high schools closed or unable to operate due to student blockades or teachers walking off the job.

Public transport services were heavily disrupted, and the Eiffel Tower was shut for the day. Police in the northeastern city of Strasbourg urged residents to exercise “extreme caution” near certain schools amid tensions.

In Paris, the atmosphere at Place de la Republique was largely festive despite a heavy security presence, after earlier protests on October 17 were marred by rioting and looting.

Protesters gathered under trade union banners as hundreds of musicians played brass, string and percussion instruments, accompanied by choirs, turning the square into a noisy, colourful focal point of dissent over France’s mounting economic woes.

Thousands rally in France over rising costs and economic struggles
Labour union representatives attend a demonstration in Paris as part of a nationwide day of strikes and protests over wages. [Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters]
Advertisement
Thousands rally in France over rising costs and economic struggles
Unions said about 260 rallies against rising living costs were planned nationwide, with large demonstrations in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and other cities after more than a month of recurring protests. [Denis Balibouse/Reuters]
Thousands rally in France over rising costs and economic struggles
About a third of France’s high schools were closed or unable to operate, some blocked by students and others affected by teachers walking off the job. Public transport was heavily disrupted and the Eiffel Tower was shut. [Denis Balibouse/Reuters]
Thousands rally in France over rising costs and economic struggles
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 70,000 police officers were being deployed, backed by armoured vehicles, drones and helicopters. Police have faced criticism for injuring protesters with heavy-handed tactics, and several demonstrations have been marred by violence blamed on masked rioters who do not back the unions’ demands. [Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters]
Thousands rally in France over rising costs and economic struggles
Protesters wearing CGT labour union vests take part in a demonstration in Paris as part of a nationwide day of strikes and protests over wages, the cost of living and public services called by French labour unions, and joined by high school and university students demanding better school conditions, in France. [Abdul Saboor/Reuters]
Thousands rally in France over rising costs and economic struggles
France’s main unions warned the country is on the brink of recession, with layoff plans multiplying and households squeezed by surging prices. “Fuel, food products, rent, gas, electricity … everything’s going up except wages and pensions,” they said in a joint statement. [Stephane Mahe/Reuters]
Advertisement
Thousands rally in France over rising costs and economic struggles
A French high school student plays the transverse flute as high school students block a street with rubbish bins ahead of a demonstration in Paris as part of a nationwide day of strikes and protests over wages. [Abdul Saboor/Reuters]
Thousands rally in France over rising costs and economic struggles
“When the government is not reasonable … we simply do what we’ve always done in France, which is to go on strike,” said Fabien Villedieu of the SUD-Rail union at Paris’s Gare de Lyon station. [Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA]
Thousands rally in France over rising costs and economic struggles
The movement began in September with a protest over staff shortages at a high school near Paris and has since widened to demands for more education funding, better pensions and relief from soaring fuel costs. It now overlaps with the campaign to replace President Emmanuel Macron in next May’s presidential election, with parties across the spectrum vying to harness the unrest. [Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters]