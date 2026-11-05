Photos: Spain mourns Jesus de Miguel, who died after on-pitch collision

Spain’s national football team coach and the president of Real Madrid joined family, friends and teammates on Thursday at the funeral of Jesus de Miguel, the Tenerife player who died after an on‑field collision earlier this week.

The service was held in Navahermosa, a town of about 3,000 people in central Spain, where De Miguel’s parents were reportedly born.

A hearse covered in flowers moved slowly towards the church as dozens of mourners, some carrying candles, walked behind. The town hall declared three days of mourning, with flags at half-staff.

De Miguel, 30, suffered cardiac arrest after colliding with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono while challenging for a high ball during a second‑division match on Monday. He died in hospital the following day.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid President Florentino Perez attended the funeral, with De la Fuente saying the game’s community “stands united” in grief.

Police have opened a routine investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter to assess whether the challenge went beyond normal play.

Tributes have poured in from clubs across Europe, with De Miguel’s death described as a rare and shocking tragedy in professional football.