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Photos: Spain mourns Jesus de Miguel, who died after on-pitch collision

Mourners gather in Navahermosa to honour Tenerife player, whose death has united Spain’s football community in grief.

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Spain mourns Jesús de Miguel after tragic on-field collision death
Mourners accompany the hearse carrying the remains of CD Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel at his funeral in Navahermosa, central Spain. [Andrea Comas/AP Photo]
By AP
Published On 5 Nov 2026

Spain’s national football team coach and the president of Real Madrid joined family, friends and teammates on Thursday at the funeral of Jesus de Miguel, the Tenerife player who died after an on‑field collision earlier this week.

The service was held in Navahermosa, a town of about 3,000 people in central Spain, where De Miguel’s parents were reportedly born.

A hearse covered in flowers moved slowly towards the church as dozens of mourners, some carrying candles, walked behind. The town hall declared three days of mourning, with flags at half-staff.

De Miguel, 30, suffered cardiac arrest after colliding with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono while challenging for a high ball during a second‑division match on Monday. He died in hospital the following day.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid President Florentino Perez attended the funeral, with De la Fuente saying the game’s community “stands united” in grief.

Police have opened a routine investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter to assess whether the challenge went beyond normal play.

Tributes have poured in from clubs across Europe, with De Miguel’s death described as a rare and shocking tragedy in professional football.

Spain mourns Jesús de Miguel after tragic on-field collision death
Mourners carry the coffin of De Miguel during his funeral in Navahermosa. [Andrea Comas/AP Photo]
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Spain mourns Jesús de Miguel after tragic on-field collision death
De Miguel's mother attends her son's funeral. [Andrea Comas/AP Photo]
Spain mourns Jesús de Miguel after tragic on-field collision death
The funeral car draped with floral arrangements arrived slowly to the church in the town of Navahermosa. Dozens of people walked behind, with several carrying candles. [Andrea Comas/AP Photo]
Spain mourns Jesús de Miguel after tragic on-field collision death
Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente arrives for the funeral. [Andrea Comas/AP Photo]
Spain mourns Jesús de Miguel after tragic on-field collision death
CD Tenerife players arrive for the funeral. [Andrea Comas/AP Photo]
Spain mourns Jesús de Miguel after tragic on-field collision death
The 30-year-old De Miguel died on Tuesday, a day after he suffered a cardiac arrest following a collision with an opposing goalkeeper during a second-division game. [Andrea Comas/AP Photo]
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Spain mourns Jesús de Miguel after tragic on-field collision death
Spanish police sources told the AFP news agency that an investigation has been opened into the incident. [Andrea Comas/AP Photo]
Spain mourns Jesús de Miguel after tragic on-field collision death
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez arrives for the funeral. [Andrea Comas/AP Photo]
Spain mourns Jesús de Miguel after tragic on-field collision death
De Miguel’s Tenerife teammates were at the funeral after travelling from the Canary Islands. [Andrea Comas/AP Photo]