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Gallery|US Midterm Elections 2026

Photos: US Democrats celebrate winning control of Congress

Democrats flipped seats that had long been held by Republicans in a wave of historic leadership firsts.

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US vote midterms
In Texas, supporters of Democratic US Senate candidate James Talarico cheer after news of his victory in the midterm race. [Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP]
By Reuters and The Associated Press
Published On 4 Nov 2026

Democrats have seized control of the United States Congress, winning the Senate and the House of Representatives in a nationwide rebuke of President Donald Trump that is expected to slow the final two years of his term.

In a series of historic firsts, the first Black female governor, the first openly gay male senator, the first Muslim senator, and the first female Native American governor have all won office, securing landmark victories in a vote that delivered resounding gains for the Democratic Party.

The sweeping Democratic gains in Tuesday’s election hand the opposition significant power to block legislation, open wide-ranging investigations into Trump’s administration, and challenge his judicial and senior government appointments.

The results reflect deep public anger over rising living costs, tariffs, and Trump’s confrontation with Iran, which has driven up fuel prices and amplified frustration with an already deeply unpopular president.

US vote midterms
In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, supporters of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Jamie Davis cheer at election night watch party. [Kathleen Flynn/Reuters]
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US vote midterms
In Portland, Maine, supporters celebrate during a watch party for Democratic US Senate candidate Troy Jackson. [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
US vote midterms
In Raleigh, North Carolina, supporters of Democratic US Senate candidate and former state Governor Roy Cooper celebrate his victory at his election night rally. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
US vote midterms
In Las Vegas, Nevada, supporters cheer at an election night watch party for Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. [Daniel Cole/Reuters]
US vote midterms
In Ohio, supporters celebrate Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton's victory in the midterm elections, at the Democratic Election Night rally, in Columbus. [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
US vote midterms
In Georgia, supporters of US Senator Jon Ossoff at an election night watch party in Atlanta. [Erik S. Lesser/AFP]
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In Overland Park, Kansas, supporters greet Democratic Senate candidate Adam Hamilton following his election victory. [Nathan Howard/Reuters]