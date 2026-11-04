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Photos: Champions League and Tenerife fans pay tribute to De Miguel

CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel died after suffering cardiac arrest following an on-field collision.

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Tenerife's player Jesus De Miguel
A screen shows a portrait of late player of Tenerife Jesus De Miguel before the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain. [Manu Fernandez/AP Photo]
By The Associated Press
Published On 4 Nov 2026

Fans of Spanish football club CD Tenerife gathered outside the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez in Santa Cruz de Tenerife as tributes poured in for forward Jesus de Miguel, who died after an on-field collision.

De Miguel died on Tuesday from injuries sustained in a clash with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Spanish second-division match, leaving Spanish and European football in mourning.

Spanish police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor Jose Luis Sanchez-Jauregui told the Spanish news agency EFE that criminal charges were unlikely because the collision happened in the course of play.

Tributes were held before Champions League fixtures on Tuesday, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal opting not to play the competition’s anthem before kickoff in honour of De Miguel, 30, who went into cardiac arrest after being struck in the chest.

Moments of silence were observed in those stadiums and others across Europe, including at Old Trafford, where Manchester United were playing Roma. Images of De Miguel were shown on giant screens inside the grounds.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and midfielder Mikel Merino also began their news conferences on the eve of Wednesday’s match against Slavia Prague by paying tribute to De Miguel.

Tenerife's player Jesus De Miguel
Barcelona players observe a minute of silence in memory of Spanish CD Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel before the Champions League opening-phase football match against Aston Villa in Barcelona, Spain. [Joan Monfort/AP Photo]
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Tenerife's player Jesus De Miguel
Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich players observe a moment of silence before the match in Madrid, Spain. [Manu Fernandez/AP Photo]
Tenerife's player Jesus De Miguel
LASK and Slovan Bratislava players observe a minute’s silence in memory of De Miguel, at Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, Austria. [Elisabeth Mandl/Reuters]
Tenerife's player Jesus De Miguel
A minute of silence in memory of De Miguel was observed before the Feyenoord vs Inter Milan match at Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands. [Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters]
Tenerife's player Jesus De Miguel
CD Tenerife fans pay tribute to De Miguel in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
Tenerife's player Jesus De Miguel
Tenerife striker De Miguel died on Tuesday as a result of injuries he suffered in a collision with FC Andorra's goalkeeper. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
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Tenerife's player Jesus De Miguel
Spanish police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
Tenerife's player Jesus De Miguel
Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor Jose Luis Sanchez-Jauregui told the Spanish news agency EFE that criminal proceedings were unlikely, noting that the collision occurred during play. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]