Photos: Champions League and Tenerife fans pay tribute to De Miguel

Fans of Spanish football club CD Tenerife gathered outside the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez in Santa Cruz de Tenerife as tributes poured in for forward Jesus de Miguel, who died after an on-field collision.

De Miguel died on Tuesday from injuries sustained in a clash with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Spanish second-division match, leaving Spanish and European football in mourning.

Spanish police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor Jose Luis Sanchez-Jauregui told the Spanish news agency EFE that criminal charges were unlikely because the collision happened in the course of play.

Tributes were held before Champions League fixtures on Tuesday, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal opting not to play the competition’s anthem before kickoff in honour of De Miguel, 30, who went into cardiac arrest after being struck in the chest.

Moments of silence were observed in those stadiums and others across Europe, including at Old Trafford, where Manchester United were playing Roma. Images of De Miguel were shown on giant screens inside the grounds.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and midfielder Mikel Merino also began their news conferences on the eve of Wednesday’s match against Slavia Prague by paying tribute to De Miguel.