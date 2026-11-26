California and other parts of the United States West Coast have experienced record-high water levels, causing flooding, destruction and dangerous waves.

On Wednesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that the fishing community of Charleston, Oregon, notched its highest-ever coastal water level, roughly 1.12 metres above the mean high water level.

It was as high as 3.4 metres above the mean low water mark.

Other NOAA stations recorded some of their highest water levels on record, including San Diego, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, all on the southern California coast.

Further north, the L-shaped municipal pier in Pacifica, a city south of San Francisco, crumbled into the surf after a wave as tall as its platform crashed into it.

In a video on social media, bystanders could be heard voicing astonishment at the sight. “Oh my god, it’s gone. Oh my god,” one person said.

The pier had faced multiple closures in recent years, as seawater weakened its concrete structure, but experts say this week’s conditions were more dangerous than normal.

The high coastal water levels were spurred by a combination of factors, including a phenomenon popularly known as king tides.

The term is applied to the highest tides of the year, created when both the sun and the moon are aligned to create a larger-than-normal tidal bulge, pulling the water with their combined gravitational force.

The king tides have been exacerbated by the El Nino weather pattern as well as human-fuelled climate change.

Advertisement

While El Nino is a regular occurrence, this year’s edition is projected to be stronger than normal, according to forecasters, leading to record-warm waters off the Pacific coast. That warming, in turn, helps churn up powerful storms that contribute to waves battering the shoreline.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced on Wednesday that his city had made it through the worst of this week’s surge with flooding and waves up to 9 metres, but he warned of more king tides to come.

“The last two weeks have been an important reminder to get prepared for the rest of El Nino season. We’re expecting more king tides in December and January,” he wrote on social media. “We need to take these events seriously, prepare ahead of future storms, and stay alert.”