Women have rallied around the world to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

About 47,000 women and girls were intentionally killed by an intimate partner or family member last year, according to data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and UN Women.

The figures, published on Tuesday in the 2026 Femicide Brief to coincide with the international day, show the scale of gender-based killings worldwide.

While the 47,000 figure is lower than the 2024 estimate of 50,000 victims, the UN said this change largely reflects improved country-level data rather than an actual decrease in femicides.

No region was spared, with such killings recorded across the globe. The UN found that while overall homicide rates have declined worldwide, femicide rates have fallen at a slower pace.