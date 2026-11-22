Tens of thousands of people have marched in cities across France for the sixth consecutive weekend to demand better public services and express anger over the rising cost of living and deepening inequality.

The protest movement, sparked in mid-September by high school students calling for improved learning conditions, has since fuelled a nationwide campaign against soaring prices, failing public services and police brutality.

Across the country, organisers reported 150,000 protesters on Saturday, down from 200,000 last week and 800,000 during the first of the weekly demonstrations on October 17.

The Ministry of the Interior said numbers have “significantly declined” as it put Saturday’s turnout at 82,500 people, compared with 106,000 a week earlier.

The protests have been largely peaceful but have seen sporadic violence on the margins and repeated accusations of police brutality.

Last month, huge rallies across France descended into the worst rioting seen in years with hundreds of shops looted and buildings attacked and set on fire.

Unions and activists have called for further protests in the coming weeks.