The United Nations’ top court has ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya, finding the military acted with “genocidal intent” and killed about 10,000 people during its 2017 operations in Rakhine state.

In a landmark judgement under the 1948 Genocide Convention, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found Myanmar in breach of its obligations — a decision Rohingya activists hope will finally bring accountability for years of mass killings, rapes and the burning of villages.

Nearly a million Rohingya fled those attacks, crossing into Bangladesh and building one of the world’s largest refugee settlements around Cox’s Bazar.

Today, many remain confined to overcrowded, fragile camps, stateless and with little prospect of safe return, even as the ICJ ruling sharpens pressure on Myanmar’s military and raises wider questions about justice for victims of mass atrocities.

This photo story returns to the early months of the crisis in 2017, documenting Rohingya families arriving exhausted and traumatised, queuing for food and trying to rebuild a semblance of community in the makeshift camps.

Through these images, all captured in September 2017, we see how the violence now recognised as genocide reshaped countless lives – and why, for Rohingya still living in limbo, the court’s judgement is only one step in a much longer struggle for safety, rights and a home.