Thousands of Haitians have taken to the streets of Port-au-Prince to show support for soldiers from El Salvador, deployed by President Nayib Bukele to confront armed gangs that control large sections of the capital.

Protesters on Tuesday carried signs reading “Thank you, Bukele” and “Long live Bukele”.

Bukele has sent more than 2,000 troops to Haiti since late October, after four soldiers from El Salvador went missing during an operation by the United Nations-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF).

The latest Salvadoran deployment, although separate from the GSF, has been welcomed by Haitian authorities, who have long sought additional reinforcements to combat the gangs.

Bukele’s hardline crackdown on gangs in El Salvador has broad public support but has drawn accusations of human rights violations.

On November 10, he claimed to have destroyed the “headquarters” of one of Haiti’s main gangs, releasing video footage of a helicopter attack.

Since then, Salvadoran forces, backed by Haiti’s national police, have taken control of a football stadium in the capital.

On Tuesday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urged all security forces in Haiti to prioritise the protection of civilians and to use lethal force only as a measure of last resort.

In the first 10 months of this year, the UN recorded 4,595 killings and 2,050 injuries linked to armed violence in Haiti.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, has faced a deepening political and security crisis, with gangs tightening their grip on the country through a campaign of violence marked by murder, kidnapping and rape.