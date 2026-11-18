On an evening of thrilling action, on-field drama and passionate support in the stands, India defeated Pakistan 2-1 to win the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship in Bangladesh.

While Bangladesh fans were left heartbroken with the home team’s semifinal loss, they turned up in the thousands to watch the archrivals compete in a closely fought final at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

A large majority of fans chanted their support for Pakistan, saying it was their second favourite team after Bangladesh. Others backed India after Pakistan’s ouster of the home team.

A Palestine flag was also spotted in the stands.

Bangladeshi fan Anwar Hossain came to the stadium with a Palestinian flag draped over his shoulders. While he rooted for Pakistan in the final, he told Al Jazeera he was supporting Palestine because he was “against hegemony”.

“India is a hegemonic country that wants to dominate its neighbouring countries. To stand against occupation and to support independence, I’m supporting Pakistan tonight.”

More than 10,000 fans watched the match at the National Stadium in Dhaka, but several complained that local organisers did not advertise or promote the tournament well.

Once the match kicked off, Pakistan took the lead just before the end of the first half with a goal from Alamgir Ghazi to spark celebrations on the pitch and in the crowd.

Not long after play resumed, Pakistani defender Junaid Shah received a straight red card for a high, studs-up tackle. Down to 10 men, Pakistan could not maintain their lead, and India’s Suhail Bhat soon found an equaliser.

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The match seemed to be headed for extra time before Sandip Mandi headed in a winner for India in the 90th minute.

India won the trophy for the third consecutive time, and the 10th overall, to retain the title of South Asia’s best men’s football team.