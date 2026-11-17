Demonstrators have gathered across France after unions called a nationwide strike by public sector workers in a bid to secure pay rises, as protests over living standards and squeezed public services continue to roil the country.

France’s 5.8 million public sector employees were urged to mobilise on Tuesday after talks with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Friday failed to satisfy union demands for across-the-board pay rises, following last week’s minimum wage boost for private-sector workers.

It is the third united day of strikes and protests in the public sector since September, after a previous mobilisation earlier this month drew hundreds of thousands of workers and saw police fire tear gas as clashes broke out in several cities.

More unions joined the call to strike after Lecornu’s meeting, saying the government’s proposed measures did not address what they describe as an urgent pay and cost-of-living crisis. In Paris, a major rally was taking place in the east of the city, with dozens of other demonstrations planned nationwide.

Police sources told AFP that between 40,000 and 80,000 people were expected to demonstrate in the capital, and up to 300,000 across France. In Paris, university professor Nicolas Prevot said he was marching to defend human rights, protect public services and keep the far right from power in next year’s presidential election.