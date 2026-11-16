Residents have flocked to the waterfront in coastal towns across California to watch giant waves brought on by a potentially historic El Nino climate pattern.

For days, heavy surf has pounded the West Coast of the United States, slamming into piers and inundating coastal areas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said on Monday that a Pacific storm is expected to bring further rain and snowfall to the western US this week.

A day earlier, the weather service issued a high surf advisory for all beaches along the Pacific Coast, forecasting waves to break as high as 10.7 metres, or 35 feet.

“Stay out of the water, stay off rocks and jetties, and never turn your back on the ocean,” the NWS added, citing the risk of “sneaker waves” — powerful surges of water that can reach higher than expected on a beach, only to pull back into the ocean with potentially deadly force.

Despite the warnings, big-wave watchers gathered at famed lookout points like Mavericks Beach in northern California’s Half Moon Bay.

Mavericks is considered one of the premier big-wave surfing spots in North America, with water cresting as high as a five-storey building. Surfers from across the world have descended on the beach in recent days to catch swells reaching approximately 18 metres, or 60 feet.

Some of the offshore waves have been so strong that they were detected by the Berkeley Seismology Lab, which wrote about the phenomenon on its blog.

“A few miles offshore, there are no beaches for the waves to hit, but their bottoms bang into the continental shelf, where the shallow coastal waters drop off sharply into deeper ocean regions,” the lab explained.

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“This impact is strong enough to make all of California shake. In fact, it makes the entire continent wiggle a little.”

While it is typical for California to experience storms in November and December, this year’s heavy rainfall and powerful surf have been turbocharged by a climate phenomenon known as El Nino.

The El Nino pattern occurs when the recurrent warming of the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean releases heat into the atmosphere. Already, experts say ocean temperatures off of California are reaching record levels for this time of year, making the water feel warmer than normal.

El Nino can also alter weather patterns around the world. Scientists and state officials expect an especially strong El Nino this year to result in heavy rain for California in the coming weeks.

“The odds of an unusually wet, and perhaps exceptionally wet, second half of November continue to rise in California,” climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a social media post.