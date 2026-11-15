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Photos: Pope Leo visits Peru’s Amazon and Andean regions during 12-day tour

The pope calls for the preservation of Indigenous traditions in Peru as he wraps a 12-day tour in Latin America.

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Pope Leo XIV waves to the faithful upon his arrival to lead the Angelus prayer outside Cusco Cathedral in Cusco, Peru, on November 15, 2026.
Pope Leo XIV arrives to lead the Angelus prayer at Cusco Cathedral in Peru on Sunday. [AFP]
By Al Jazeera Staff and The Associated Press
Published On 15 Nov 2026

Pope Leo XIV has criss-crossed Peru on the penultimate day of his Latin America tour, making stops in the Andean highlands and the Peruvian Amazon.

Sunday marked the last full day of his trip, which has seen him visit Uruguay and Argentina already.

The pontiff spent the morning in the Andean city of Cusco, the former capital of the Inca Empire, delivering a speech at the Indigenous fortress of Saqsaywaman.

In his remarks, Leo praised the region’s traditional festivities and processions, which often blend Indigenous and Catholic spirituality.

“The future of these traditions lies not only in preserving what has been handed down, but also in passing it on in a living way,” he said.

Huge crowds also packed Cusco’s central Plaza de Armas to greet Leo. Though born in the United States, Leo acquired Peruvian citizenship in 2015, after living in the country for years and later becoming the bishop of Chiclayo, a major city in the north.

Leo is the first Peruvian citizen to become pope.

The visit to Cusco, a high-altitude city some 3,400 metres (more than 11,000 feet) above sea level, tested the 71-year-old pope’s stamina as he continues to recover from lung cancer surgery.

Leo, however, has shown no sign of fatigue since his 12-day, three-nation South American trip began on November 6.

In the afternoon, Leo flew to Pucallpa, a city near Peru’s eastern border, on the banks of the Ucayali River.

Pucallpa is considered a gateway to the Peruvian Amazon, and during his stay, Leo reinforced his late predecessor Pope Francis’s teachings on protecting the environment.

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He also denounced the violence faced by Indigenous land defenders, who use their advocacy to confront deforestation, pollution and the threat of Indigenous expulsion.

“Many Indigenous leaders have been murdered for defending their territories,” Leo said. “The blood of these brothers cries out ⁠to God and demands justice.”

Indigenous communities have long been threatened by illegal mining, deforestation and other forms of exploitation. Mining has also led to a water crisis in Peru, with pollution leading to an increased risk of heavy metal poisoning.

Leo is expected to return to Rome on Monday.

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Cusco, Peru, where posters depict the Peruvian pontiff with the traditional chullo hat. [Andrew Medichini/AP Photo]
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Faithfuls wait Pope Leo XIV for a meeting with the faithful and representatives of popular devotion at Saqsaywaman National Archaeological Park in Cusco, Peru, on the tenth day of his twelve-day apostolic journey to South America, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Men dressed in chullo hats and traditional textiles wait at the Saqsaywaman National Archaeological Park in Cusco to greet the pope. [Andrew Medichini/AP Photo]
Traditional Andean ritual dancers perform ahead of Pope Leo XIV's meeting with the faithful and representatives of popular religious devotion at Saqsaywaman National Archaeological Park in Cusco, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Andean dancers perform in anticipation of Pope Leo's arrival at Saqsaywaman National Archaeological Park in Peru. [Martin Mejia/AP Photo]
CUSCO, PERU - NOVEMBER 15: Faithful perform prayers and dances before a meeting of Pope Leo XIV with faithful and representatives of popular devotion at Saqsaywaman National Archeological Park as part of an official visit to Peru on November 15, 2026 in Cusco, Peru. Pope Leo XIV is on his first trip to South America, where he is visiting Uruguay, Argentina and Peru on a 12-day trip. (Photo by Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images)
Prayers and dances marked the pope's visit at the Saqsaywaman National Archeological Park. [Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images]
Pope Leo arrives on the popemobile for a meeting with faithful and representatives of popular devotion at the ancient Inca archaeological site of Saqsaywaman during his 12-day trip to South America, returning to Peru where he previously served as a missionary and bishop, in Cusco, Peru, November 15, 2026. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
The popemobile arrives at the Incan citadel of Saqsaywaman in Cusco. [Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters]
epa13381995 Pope Leo XIV attends a meeting with the faithful and representatives of popular devotion at Saqsaywaman National Archaeological Park in Cusco, Perù, 15 November 2026. EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro
Speaking at Saqsaywaman National Archaeological Park in Cusco, Pope Leo called the beauty of his surroundings 'undeniable'. [Daniel Dal Zennaro/EPA]
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epa13382016 The faithfull wait for the arrival of Pope Leo XIV to lead an Angelus prayer in the square in front of the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Cusco, Perù, 15 November 2026. EPA/Daniel Dal Zennaro
Tens of thousands of Peruvians packed the streets of Cusco to welcome the pontiff. [Daniel Dal Zennaro/EPA]
Nuns cheer during the Angelus prayer with Pope Leo XIV in the square in front of the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Cusco, Peru, on the tenth day of his twelve-day apostolic journey to South America, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Nuns cheer outside the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Cusco as Pope Leo visits. [Andrew Medichini/AP Photo]
A woman smiles ahead of Pope Leo XIV's meeting with missionaries and representatives of Amazonian Indigenous communities in Pucallpa, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
A woman smiles ahead of Pope Leo's meeting with missionaries and representatives of Amazonian Indigenous communities in Pucallpa, Peru.[Guadalupe Pardo/AP]
This aerial view shows faithful gathering under the sun at the Ucayali Regional Sports Complex where Pope Leo XIV will celebrate mass in Pucallpa, Peru, on November 15, 2026.
Pope Leo XIV prepares to celebrate mass in Pucallpa, in the eastern Peruvian Amazon, on Sunday. [AFP]
Indigenous people attend a meeting with Pope Leo, missionaries and representatives of Indigenous Amazonian peoples at the Puerto Callao waterfront on Lake Yarinacocha during his 12-day trip to South America, returning to Peru where he previously served as a missionary and bishop, in Yarinacocha, Peru, November 15, 2026. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Indigenous people meet with Pope Leo in Peru's eastern Amazonian region on Sunday afternoon. [Yara Nardi/Reuters]
The image of the Lord of Miracles arrives at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, Peru, on the eve of Pope Leo XIV's farewell mass, on November 15, 2026.
The image of the Lord of Miracles arrives at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima on the eve of Pope Leo XIV's farewell mass. [AFP]