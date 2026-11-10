Photos: Crowds greet Pope Leo in Argentina after 40-year wait

Pope Leo XIV has urged Argentinians to follow the “holy example” of the country’s saints and build a more “fraternal and caring nation”, as an estimated 650,000 people packed the central city of Cordoba for Mass.

The 71-year-old pontiff, on a 12‑day Latin America tour less than a month after lung cancer surgery, on Tuesday celebrated the liturgy on the esplanade of a military aircraft factory.

The Vatican said it was attended by 650,000 pilgrims, following Monday’s Mass in Buenos Aires, where about 2.5 million worshippers gathered – the largest of his pontificate so far.

In Cordoba, Leo listed Argentinian saints and blessed figures as examples of a unity “between passion for the Gospel and commitment to building a fraternal and caring nation”, urging citizens to evangelise “at school and in the square, in the family and with friends, in the countryside and in the city, at the dairy farm and in the office”.

Faithful travelled from across the country after nearly 40 years without a papal visit. “It was quite a journey,” said Erika Vinales, who travelled 2,000km (1,242 miles) from Patagonia with fellow teacher Elena Llanquenao.

Throughout his three days in Argentina, Leo has repeatedly challenged President Javier Milei’s right-wing government to make the economy more inclusive, protect trade unions and reverse funding cuts that hurt the poor and people with disabilities.