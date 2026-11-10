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Photos: Crowds greet Pope Leo in Argentina after 40-year wait

Pope Leo XIV urges Argentines to emulate their saints during his landmark visit, drawing crowds unseen for decades.

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Historic crowds greet Pope Leo XIV in Argentina after 40-year wait
Pope Leo XIV arrives to preside over Mass at the grounds of the Military Aviation School in Cordoba, Argentina. [Nicolas Aguilera/AP Photo]
By AFP and AP
Published On 10 Nov 2026

Pope Leo XIV has urged Argentinians to follow the “holy example” of the country’s saints and build a more “fraternal and caring nation”, as an estimated 650,000 people packed the central city of Cordoba for Mass.

The 71-year-old pontiff, on a 12‑day Latin America tour less than a month after lung cancer surgery, on Tuesday celebrated the liturgy on the esplanade of a military aircraft factory.

The Vatican said it was attended by 650,000 pilgrims, following Monday’s Mass in Buenos Aires, where about 2.5 million worshippers gathered – the largest of his pontificate so far.

In Cordoba, Leo listed Argentinian saints and blessed figures as examples of a unity “between passion for the Gospel and commitment to building a fraternal and caring nation”, urging citizens to evangelise “at school and in the square, in the family and with friends, in the countryside and in the city, at the dairy farm and in the office”.

Faithful travelled from across the country after nearly 40 years without a papal visit. “It was quite a journey,” said Erika Vinales, who travelled 2,000km (1,242 miles) from Patagonia with fellow teacher Elena Llanquenao.

Throughout his three days in Argentina, Leo has repeatedly challenged President Javier Milei’s right-wing government to make the economy more inclusive, protect trade unions and reverse funding cuts that hurt the poor and people with disabilities.

Historic crowds greet Pope Leo XIV in Argentina after 40-year wait
After nearly 40 years without a papal visit, faithful from the far north to Patagonia drove for hours and days to see the pontiff. [Nicolas Aguilera/AP Photo]
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Historic crowds greet Pope Leo XIV in Argentina after 40-year wait
Leo recalled Cordoba as a “land of saints”, home to some of Argentina’s most famous missionaries. [Andrew Medichini/AP Photo]
Historic crowds greet Pope Leo XIV in Argentina after 40-year wait
“We are all called to holiness,” Leo said. “Today, it is our turn to follow the radiant example of holiness they have left with us.” [Gustavo Garello/AP Photo]
Historic crowds greet Pope Leo XIV in Argentina after 40-year wait
Leo spoke of Argentina’s history of “reasons for gratitude and painful memories”, urging each generation to confront past injustices. [Gustavo Garello/AP Photo]
Historic crowds greet Pope Leo XIV in Argentina after 40-year wait
The gathering reflected the broad appeal Leo has enjoyed in Argentina, extending beyond regular churchgoers. [Andrew Medichini/AP Photo]
Historic crowds greet Pope Leo XIV in Argentina after 40-year wait
Throughout his three days in Argentina, Leo has repeatedly challenged President Javier Milei’s right-wing government to make the economy more inclusive, protect trade unions and reverse funding cuts that hurt the poor and people with disabilities. [Gustavo Garello/AP Photo]
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Historic crowds greet Pope Leo XIV in Argentina after 40-year wait
A worshipper holds her dog ahead of a Mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV at the Military Aviation School in Cordoba, Argentina. [Nicolas Aguilera/AP Photo]
Historic crowds greet Pope Leo XIV in Argentina after 40-year wait
The site for the liturgy was the grounds of the Argentine Aircraft Factory, a plant run by the air force for much of the 20th century that built the attack planes Argentina’s military first used in late 1975 to strike leftist rebels. [Andrew Medichini/AP Photo]
Historic crowds greet Pope Leo XIV in Argentina after 40-year wait
Human rights groups estimate that about 30,000 people were killed or forcibly disappeared under Argentina’s 1976–1983 military dictatorship [Nicolas Aguilera/AP Photo]