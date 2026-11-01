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Photos: Youth-led rallies sweep Germany

Tens of thousands take to the streets across Germany’s biggest cities to demand better education and lower living costs.

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Protests in Germany
A person in a Batman costume near a fire on a street in Frankfurt, Germany, during nationwide protests on Halloween. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
By AFP
Published On 1 Nov 2026

Large demonstrations have taken place across Germany, and some have descended into violence with police firing water cannon at people throwing Molotov cocktails.

Several police officers were injured on Saturday after tens of thousands of people joined youth-led protests across the country organised by the group “Gen Z regelt” (Gen Z has got this).

The demonstrations, inspired by similar movements in France and Italy, remained largely peaceful during the day.

But tensions escalated in the evening as groups of young people refused to disperse. Violence was reported in major cities, including Frankfurt, Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg.

“Gen Z regelt” said about 120,000 people took part in the protests, below the roughly 180,000 it had expected.

Protests in Germany
Police officers confront protesters during the demonstration in Cologne. [Christopher Neundorf/EPA]
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Protests in Germany
Protesters march through the streets of Cologne. [Ina Fassbender/AFP]
Protests in Germany
German authorities say the demonstrations on October 31, 2026, were largely peaceful. [Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP]
Protests in Germany
People attend a demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin. [Ralf Hirschberger/AFP]
Protests in Germany
Police are deployed at the demonstration in Dusseldorf. [Buesra Tasdemir/EPA]
Protests in Germany
Police use water cannon to disperse protesters in Cologne. [Kadir Ilboga/Anadolu]
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Protests in Germany
Police detain a protestor in Berlin. [Volodymyr Sindieiev/Anadolu]
Protests in Germany
People loot a gun store during protests in Frankfurt. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Protests in Germany
Several police officers were injured in the violence on October 31, 2026. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]