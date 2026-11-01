Photos: Youth-led rallies sweep Germany

Large demonstrations have taken place across Germany, and some have descended into violence with police firing water cannon at people throwing Molotov cocktails.

Several police officers were injured on Saturday after tens of thousands of people joined youth-led protests across the country organised by the group “Gen Z regelt” (Gen Z has got this).

The demonstrations, inspired by similar movements in France and Italy, remained largely peaceful during the day.

But tensions escalated in the evening as groups of young people refused to disperse. Violence was reported in major cities, including Frankfurt, Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg.

“Gen Z regelt” said about 120,000 people took part in the protests, below the roughly 180,000 it had expected.