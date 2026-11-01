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Photos: Thousands join India’s opposition rally against election chief

Protesters march in New Delhi demanding the election chief quit over voter roll changes seen as favouring Modi’s party.

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Indian opposition rallies against elections chief
Supporters of the Communist Party of India joined the 'Save Democracy' march in New Delhi on Sunday. It was led by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Ganesh Kumar [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
By AP and Reuters
Published On 1 Nov 2026

Thousands have marched through New Delhi demanding the resignation of India’s chief election commissioner over changes to voter lists that opposition parties say favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party.

Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress led Sunday’s protest, the latest in more than a month of demonstrations accusing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of overseeing a biased revision of electoral rolls.

Opposition leaders say the removal of more than 130 million names disproportionately affected Muslims and other minorities, who are less likely to back Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Election Commission has denied favouring any party and says voters whose names were wrongly deleted can re-register.

The BJP has accused the opposition of undermining democracy by challenging legitimate procedures.

India’s next general election is scheduled for 2029.

Indian opposition rallies against elections chief
Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, centre, and other opposition leaders at Sunday's protest rally in New Delhi against the revision of electoral rolls. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
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Indian opposition rallies against elections chief
Opposition parties renewed calls for the resignation of the India’s election chief and joined the latest protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. [Vipin/AP Photo]
Indian opposition rallies against elections chief
Sunday's protest, called by the INDIA opposition bloc, attracted tens of thousands of demonstrators, some carrying musical instruments and waving various flags, as they chanted slogans against government policies. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
Indian opposition rallies against elections chief
Several opposition parties of the INDIA alliance, which was formed in 2023 to unseat Modi, mobilised supporters from different states for the latest protest. It came weeks after a police crackdown on protesters in New Delhi. [Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters]
Indian opposition rallies against elections chief
The protesters rallied in the Ramlila Maidan public square in New Delhi, after police last month withdrew Jantar Mantar from the list of officially designated venues for demonstrations. The historic observatory had long served as the capital’s main protest site. [Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters]
Indian opposition rallies against elections chief
The ongoing review of voter lists has removed more than 130 million names since last year. Critics say the exercise is politically motivated and threatens to disenfranchise millions, particularly minorities. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
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Indian opposition rallies against elections chief
A protester's banner reads “Finger will be raised”. [Vipin/AP Photo]
Indian opposition rallies against elections chief
The Election Commission and Modi’s BJP deny the allegations and say the revision is intended to remove duplicate and ineligible entries. [Manish Swarup/AP photo]
Indian opposition rallies against elections chief
Opposition parties, student organisations and the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party have staged near-daily demonstrations since late September, calling for the election commissioner to step down. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]