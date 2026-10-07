More than one in 10 people from Gaza’s pre-war population has been killed or wounded by Israeli fire since Israel launched its genocidal war against Palestinians in the territory in October 2023.

Nearly every family is now grieving for the dead or caring for the injured, while most residents have been forced to move repeatedly to escape fighting and evacuation orders.

With almost the entire population left homeless, the coastal territory has effectively become one of the world’s largest tent cities. Ramshackle canvas and nylon shelters blanket beaches, cover former agricultural lands and fill vacant lots.

Little is likely to change soon. A 2025 “ceasefire” deal halted large-scale offensives and the heaviest bombardment, but Israel still regularly strikes tents, cars and buildings in attacks that frequently kill women, children and other relatives.

People no longer have to flee from place to place, but few can rebuild because Israel continues to bar most construction materials from entering Gaza.

The “ceasefire” agreement’s plan for large-scale reconstruction has stalled, as Israel and Hamas have yet to reach an agreement on disarming the group and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.