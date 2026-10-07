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‘No to the father, no to the son’: Thousands march in Rio against Bolsonaro

Students and other protesters marched against Flavio Bolsonaro after he advanced to Brazil’s presidential runoff.

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Demonstrators hold flares during a protest by students against what organisers say is the growth of the far-right movement, ahead of the runoff of the Brazilian presidential election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 7, 2026. REUTERS/Tita Barros
Demonstrators hold flares during a student-led protest against the far-right movement in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 7, 2026 [Tita Barros/Reuters]
By Al Jazeera Staff and AFP
Published On 7 Oct 2026

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Rio de Janeiro in a student-led protest against presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro and the growing influence of Brazil’s far right.

The march happened on Wednesday, just days after far-right Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, earned the most votes in the first round of the country’s presidential race.

Bolsonaro won 47 percent, ahead of his closest rival, incumbent left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who gained 45 percent support.

Since neither candidate surpassed the 50 percent threshold, they will face each other in a run-off on October 25.

The results have triggered fears that Brazil could become the latest Latin American country to see its presidency switch from left to right.

Protesters marched through downtown Rio carrying signs reading “Never again Bolsonaro” and “No to the father, no to the son”. Others held banners reading “Dictatorship never again” and “Get out Bolsonaro”.

“I’m here because I believe in democracy. Because I’m scared,” said Alice Carneiro, 25, an administrator in maritime shipping who participated in the protests. She explained that, under a far-right government, she feared a backlash against her wife, who is transgender.

Jair Bolsonaro, the former president, led the country from 2019 to 2023. But his single-term tenure was marked by a series of controversies related to his far-right policies.

He voiced support for Brazil’s past military dictatorship, which was responsible for the disappearance and murder of hundreds of perceived dissidents. He also spread unfounded claims about the accuracy of Brazil’s election system, leading to a court ruling that barred him from holding office for eight years.

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Currently, the former president is serving a 27-year sentence after being convicted of plotting to overturn his 2022 election defeat. After Lula’s inauguration in 2023, Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed government buildings in the capital, reportedly hoping to trigger a military uprising.

Critics have framed Jair Bolsonaro’s actions as a threat to Brazil’s democracy.

But Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has received his father’s endorsement, and he has backed amnesty for his father, a prospect that has raised concerns among protesters.

“I find this rise of the far right and the rise of Bolsonarism in Brazil very, very sad,” said Emmanuel Araujo, 19, who is preparing for university entrance exams.

“Lula might not be my preferred candidate,” Araujo added, “but amid this barbarism, we have to choose between someone we can keep criticising and someone who might take away our right to speak.”

People take part in a protest by students against what organisers say is the growth of the far-right movement, ahead of the runoff of the Brazilian presidential election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 7, 2026. REUTERS/Tita Barros TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Students and other protesters lead a demonstration in Rio de Janeiro against the growth of Brazil's far right. [Tita Barros/Reuters]
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epa13287804 Students take part in a demonstration in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 07 October 2026. The protest was organized by student groups in defense of public education and democracy, and against the rise of the far right in Brazil. EPA/ANDRE COELHO
Protesters also spoke out in support of public education and democracy in Brazil. [Andre Coelho/EPA]
Students backing Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the runoff election light flares while holding an image of right-wing candidate Flavio Bolsonaro personified as Adolf Hitler, during a march against the far right, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 7, 2026. Lula da Silva, who has risen from the political ashes several times, is heading to a runoff election against right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro on October 25, after a shock second-place finish in the first-round vote. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP)
Student protesters light flares and hold up an image of far-right candidate Flavio Bolsonaro depicted as Adolf Hitler during their march in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. [Pablo Porciuncula/AFP]
Students backing Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the runoff election shout slogans during a march against the far right, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 7, 2026.
Some students also held signs that read 'Yankee imperialism out', a reference to growing US intervention in Latin America under President Donald Trump, a Bolsonaro ally. [Mauro Pimentel/AFP]
This aerial view shows students attending a demonstration in support of Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the runoff election and against the far right, on their way to Cinelandia square in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 7, 2026. Lula da Silva, who has risen from the political ashes several times, is heading to a runoff election against right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro on October 25, after a shock second-place finish in the first-round vote. [Mauro Pimentel/AFP]
The protesters snaked through Rio de Janeiro's boulevards as the march proceeded to the city's Cinelandia square. [Mauro Pimentel/AFP]
People take part in a protest by students against what organisers say is the growth of the far-right movement, ahead of the runoff of the Brazilian presidential election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 7, 2026. REUTERS/Tita Barros
The student protesters marched past Rio de Janeiro's famed Theatro Municipal during their demonstration on Wednesday. [Tita Barros/Reuters]
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Students take part in a demonstration in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 07 October 2026. The protest was organized by student groups in defense of public education and democracy, and against the rise of the far right in Brazil. [ANDRE COELHO/EPA]
The demonstration comes as Flavio Bolsonaro and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva prepare to face each other in a run-off on October 25. [Andre Coelho/EPA]
epa13287806 Students take part in a demonstration in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 07 October 2026. The protest was organized by student groups in defense of public education and democracy, and against the rise of the far right in Brazil. EPA/ANDRE COELHO
Many participants in the October 7 protests wore red to show their support for President Lula's Workers' Party. [Andre Coelho/EPA]
Students backing Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the runoff election hold a sign during a march against the far right, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 7, 2026.
Some student protesters climbed street lights to show off signs opposing Flavio Bolsonaro's presidential bid and the US support his family has received. [Mauro Pimentel/AFP]
Students backing Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the runoff election take part in a march against the far right, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 7, 2026. Lula da Silva, who has risen from the political ashes several times, is heading to a runoff election against right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro on October 25, after a shock second-place finish in the first-round vote. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP)
Protesters banged drums, set off fireworks and waved large flags reading 'Get out Bolsonaro' as they marched through the streets of Rio de Janeiro. [Pablo Porciuncula/AFP]
People take part in a protest by students against what organisers say is the growth of the far-right movement, ahead of the runoff of the Brazilian presidential election. [Tita Barros/Reuters]
Latin America has seen a wave of right-wing governments take power in recent years, spurring the fears of Wednesday's protesters. [Tita Barros/Reuters]
Brazil's President and re-election candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seen on mobile phone and camera screens as he speaks during a meeting with current and newly elected lawmakers at a hotel in Brasilia on October 7, 2026. (Photo by Evaristo Sa / AFP)
Onlookers record President Lula on October 7 as he speaks during a meeting with current and newly elected lawmakers in Brasilia, Brazil. [Evaristo Sa/AFP]