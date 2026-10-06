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Photos: School blockades, street protests grip France

Protesters increased pressure on the government of outgoing President Emmanuel Macron demanding more education funding.

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student protests in France
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during clashes in Lyon. [Olivier Chassignole/AFP]
By AFP
Published On 6 Oct 2026

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets across France as unions and teachers joined high school students who, for days, have been demanding better learning conditions in protests punctuated by violent confrontations.

The French Ministry of the Interior said 86,000 people had already joined demonstrations across the country early on Tuesday, while the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) union put the figure at 260,000.

Students have blocked the entrances to hundreds of high schools since late September, complaining of missing teachers, overloaded timetables, dilapidated classrooms and buildings unable to cope with rising temperatures.

While many protests have been peaceful, some demonstrators have started fires, destroyed bus shelters or clashed with riot police.

Police have responded with batons, tear gas and riot-control rounds.

Injuries, investigations

The government says 215 students and 715 police officers have been injured since the start of the movement.

Unions, rights groups and students have accused the authorities of using disproportionate force.

A 15-year-old lost a hand to a stun grenade fired by riot officers in the northern town of Lens on Monday.

Police have launched 10 internal investigations into allegations of brutality since the protests began, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said late on Monday.

Since the start of the movement, 24 schools have been burned or ransacked, according to the Ministry of Education.

More than 5,000 people, 87 percent of them minors, have been arrested.

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Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s office said 85 members of teaching staff have also been injured.

The government is also pushing legislation to make those responsible for damaging public property pay for repairs themselves, instead of using public funds.

student protests in France
A protestor kicks a tear gas canister during protests in Nantes, western France. [Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP]
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student protests in France
Riot police use a water cannon during a protests in Rennes, western France. [Jeremias Gonzalez/AP Photo]
student protests in France
French riot police clash with protesters in Paris. [Yves Herman/Reuters]
Protesters throw a rubbish bin at riot police during protests in Paris. [Yves Herman/Reuters]
student protests in France
The Interior Ministry said 86,000 people had already joined demonstrations across the country early on Tuesday, while the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) union put the figure at 260,000. [Miguel Medina/AFP]
student protests in France
Students chant slogans during protests in Strasbourg. [Pascal Bastien/AP Photo]
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student protests in France
Students march in Bordeaux. [Caroline Blumberg/AP Photo]
student protests in France
A protester is frisked by a police officer near the Michelet high school in Vanves, outside Paris. [Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP]
student protests in France
Riot police charge at protesters in Nantes. [Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP]
Observers of the Human Rights League, a human rights NGO, run through smoke during protests in Paris. [Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP]