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Photos: Aftermath of deadly Cyclone Arnab in southern India

Cyclone Arnab has battered India’s eastern Andhra Pradesh state, killing three people and damaging homes and farmland.

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Aftermath of the deadly Cyclone Arnab in southern India
Municipal workers remove a fallen tree outside the Port Trust Office after Cyclone Arnab made landfall in the port city of Visakhapatnam [R Narendra/EPA]
By AFP
Published On 29 Oct 2026

Ferocious winds and torrential rain lashed India’s southeastern coast after a cyclone made landfall, killing at least three people before the storm weakened, officials said.

Cyclone Arnab hit southeastern Andhra Pradesh state on Wednesday as a “very severe cyclonic storm”, with winds of 125-135km/h (77-84mph) and gusts reaching 150km/h in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Torrential rain was recorded, as much as 30 centimetres (nearly 12 inches) in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states, the IMD said, with the storm weakening into a “deep depression” throughout Wednesday afternoon.

About 50,000 people were told to move to safer areas in Andhra Pradesh and another 48,000 in neighbouring Odisha.

Aftermath of the deadly Cyclone Arnab in southern India
A woman walks past a backhoe clearing fallen trees and debris from a road in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh state. [R Narendra/EPA]
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Aftermath of the deadly Cyclone Arnab in southern India
Fallen trees block a road in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. [Mahesh Kumar A/AP Photo]
Aftermath of the deadly Cyclone Arnab in southern India
People walk past damaged homes near the shore in Kakinada. [Mahesh Kumar A/AP Photo]
Aftermath of the deadly Cyclone Arnab in southern India
Cyclone Arnab hit southeastern Andhra Pradesh state on Wednesday. [Mahesh Kumar A/AP Photo]
Aftermath of the deadly Cyclone Arnab in southern India
A truck breaks down on a flooded road on the outskirts of Kakinada. [Noah Seelam/AFP]
Aftermath of the deadly Cyclone Arnab in southern India
People walk along a coastal road in Kakinada that was destroyed after the cyclone made landfall. [Noah Seelam/AFP]
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Aftermath of the deadly Cyclone Arnab in southern India
People stand near damaged homes along the shore in Kakinada. [Mahesh Kumar A/AP Photo]