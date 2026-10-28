Photos: Spain high-speed train crash kills 30

A high-speed train has slammed into the rear of another train that had stopped, derailing two carriages in central Spain and killing at least 30 people, authorities have said.

At least 80 people were injured in the crash that occurred early on Wednesday near Urda, in Toledo province, south of Madrid, the president of the Castilla-La Mancha region, Emiliano Garcia-Page, said, warning that the death toll could rise.

Spain’s Health Minister Monica Garcia said emergency workers were focusing on rescuing survivors and recovering bodies from the two most damaged carriages. She said the injured were being taken to several hospitals in the area.

In January, 45 people were killed in southern Spain when a train left the tracks and collided with an oncoming service. That crash was Spain’s deadliest since 2013, when 80 people were killed in a derailment.