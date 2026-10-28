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Photos: Spain high-speed train crash kills 30

Health Minister Monica Garcia says emergency workers are focusing on rescuing survivors.

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Spain train crash
Emergency services work at the scene of a collision between two trains in Spain [Manu Fernandez/AP Photo]
By AP
Published On 28 Oct 2026

A high-speed train has slammed into the rear of another train that had stopped, derailing two carriages in central Spain and killing at least 30 people, authorities have said.

At least 80 people were injured in the crash that occurred early on Wednesday near Urda, in Toledo province, south of Madrid, the president of the Castilla-La Mancha region, Emiliano Garcia-Page, said, warning that the death toll could rise.

Spain’s Health Minister Monica Garcia said emergency workers were focusing on rescuing survivors and recovering bodies from the two most damaged carriages. She said the injured were being taken to several hospitals in the area.

In January, 45 people were killed in southern Spain when a train left the tracks and collided with an oncoming service. That crash was Spain’s deadliest since 2013, when 80 people were killed in a derailment.

An aerial view of the crash site
An aerial view of the crash site. [Handout via Reuters]
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Rescue team members arrive at the scene where two trains crashed.
Rescue teams at the scene where two high-speed trains crashed in the village of Urda, Toledo, Spain. [Ismael Herrero/EPA]
Spain train crash
Wreckage from the train crash about 150km south of Madrid. [Javier Soriano/AFP]
Spain train crash
Emergency workers search for victims in the derailed cars. [Manu Fernandez/AP Photo]
Spain train crash
Rescue workers search the wreckage after the train collision. [Javier Soriano/AFP]
Spain train crash
The president of the Castilla-La Mancha region, Emiliano Garcia-Page, said at least 30 people have died in the crash. [Ismael Herrero/EPA]
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Ths still image from video taken and released by Spain's Civil Guard on October 28, 2026 shows an aerial scene of a train crash between a high speed Renfe AVE train and Iryo train around 150kms south of Madrid between Urda and Los Yebenes in the province of Toledo. (Photo by Handout / Guardia Civil / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GUARDIA CIVIL / HANDOUT / " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
An aerial view of the crash site. [Handout via AFP]