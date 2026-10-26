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Photos: Lula supporters flood streets in celebration of historic win

Streets in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo filled with crowds dressed in green, yellow, and red, celebrating democracy and unity.

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Lula supporters flood streets in celebration of historic win
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrates with his running mate Geraldo Alckmin after winning a fourth term in the presidential run-off in , Brazil. [Andre Penner/AP Photo]
By AFP, AP and Reuters
Published On 26 Oct 2026

Fireworks lit up the night sky in Brazilian cities as supporters of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva poured into the streets to celebrate his dramatic re-election victory on Sunday.

In Rio de Janeiro, vuvuzelas echoed along the beachfront and central avenues as crowds draped in Brazil’s green-and-yellow flag and Lula’s trademark red danced, sang campaign songs and chanted pro-democracy slogans.

In Sao Paulo, thousands of people dressed in red, the colour of Lula’s Workers’ Party, packed central squares and major roads, waving banners and setting off flares in scenes reminiscent of football title celebrations.

According to official results, Lula, who turns 81 on Tuesday, secured an unprecedented fourth term with 51.8 percent of the vote against 48.2 percent for his far-right rival, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro. Lula hailed the high turnout, saying Brazilians had “voted to defend democracy”.

The jubilation unfolded despite Bolsonaro’s refusal to accept the result, promising to seek to annul the vote after a Supreme Court decision extended polling by two hours.

But in city after city, Lula’s supporters treated the win as a resounding repudiation of authoritarianism and a renewed mandate for Brazil’s left.

Lula supporters flood streets in celebration of historic win
Joyful cheers of "Let's go, Lula!" rose from the jubilant crowd again and again as Brazilians paraded down Sao Paulo's Paulista Avenue on Sunday, celebrating the left-wing leader's dramatic election win. [Brian Snyder/Reuters]
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Lula supporters flood streets in celebration of historic win
Fireworks boomed and cars honked their horns as the crowd marched down Sao Paulo's main avenue. [Diego Vara/Reuters]
Lula supporters flood streets in celebration of historic win
Thousands of people spilled onto the streets following President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's victory over his right-wing rival Flavio Bolsonaro. [Miguel Schincariol/AFP]
Lula, who turns 81 on Tuesday, joined the parade, leaning out of the sunroof of his car with a megaphone in his hand and his trademark rasp more hoarse than ever.
Lula, who turns 81 on Tuesday, joined the parade, leaning out of the sunroof of his car with a megaphone in his hand and his trademark rasp more hoarse than ever. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Lula supporters flood streets in celebration of historic win
Lula received 51.8 percent of the vote compared to 48.2 percent for former president Jair Bolsonaro's son, who has called for the result to be annulled. [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
Lula supporters flood streets in celebration of historic win
The victory for the left has swerved Brazil away from a rightward turn, unlike a recent string of wins championed by US President Donald Trump across Latin America. [Lucas Landau/AP Photo]
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Lula supporters flood streets in celebration of historic win
Lula expressed his gratitude to the Brazilian people and pledged to respect all Brazilians after he won re-election on Sunday. “No one is required to like the president-elect, but he must govern for everyone,” Lula said as he addressed supporters. [Isaac Fontana/EPA]
Lula supporters flood streets in celebration of historic win
Citing his age and political experience, Lula said: “I want to make a commitment: I will deliver the best term any president has ever served. I will dedicate myself 24 hours a day to making this the country that everyone dreams of.” [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
Lula supporters flood streets in celebration of historic win
Sunday’s results were far from certain, keeping Brazilians on edge until the very end. Bolsonaro and Lula had been virtually tied in the polls in the lead-up to the election. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]