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Photos: Qatar holds biennial Milipol homeland security exhibition

Qatar and France sign a three-year action plan for security cooperation on the sidelines of the Milipol exhibition.

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Milipol Qatar 2026
People visit Milipol Qatar 2026, an international event for homeland security and civil defence, at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi
Published On 20 Oct 2026

The 16th edition of Milipol Qatar, the global exhibition for homeland security and safety, has opened at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), bringing together more than 270 local and international companies, showcasing the latest defence technologies and solutions.

On the sidelines of the exhibition on Tuesday, Qatar and France signed a three-year action plan for security cooperation covering the period from 2027 to 2030.

The agreement aims to bolster cooperation in several areas, including organised crime, drug trafficking, counterterrorism, international event security and civil protection.

Milipol Qatar has been held every two years since 1996.

Milipol Qatar 2026
Milipol Qatar is held every two years. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
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Milipol Qatar 2026
More than 270 local and international companies are exhibiting at the three-day event. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Milipol Qatar 2026
The exhibition showcases the latest technologies and solutions in homeland security and safety. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Milipol Qatar 2026
A robot dog walks past pavilions at the exhibition. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Milipol Qatar 2026
Qatar's Labour Minister Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh al-Marri (centre) tours the exhibition. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Milipol Qatar 2026
People tour the exhibition. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
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Milipol Qatar 2026
The exhibition coincides with the Doha International Conference on AI and Security, highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence in security operations. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Milipol Qatar 2026
The event underlines the increasing importance of technological innovation in homeland security. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Milipol Qatar 2026
The exhibition marks its 30th anniversary since its inception in 1996. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]