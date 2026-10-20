Photos: Qatar holds biennial Milipol homeland security exhibition

The 16th edition of Milipol Qatar, the global exhibition for homeland security and safety, has opened at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), bringing together more than 270 local and international companies, showcasing the latest defence technologies and solutions.

On the sidelines of the exhibition on Tuesday, Qatar and France signed a three-year action plan for security cooperation covering the period from 2027 to 2030.

The agreement aims to bolster cooperation in several areas, including organised crime, drug trafficking, counterterrorism, international event security and civil protection.

Milipol Qatar has been held every two years since 1996.