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Photos: Protests across France spiral into looting, blazes and clashes

Authorities report 1,200 arrests and 150 injured police officers as unrest erupts in multiple French cities.

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French cities devastated as cost-of-living protests turn violent
Violent clashes, fires and looting marred demonstrations across France on October 17, 2026, as hundreds of thousands of people marched against rising living costs and poor conditions in schools. [Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters]
By AFP, AP and Reuters
Published On 18 Oct 2026

France woke up on Sunday to streets scarred by burned cars, smashed shopfronts and looted businesses after cost-of-living protests spiralled into some of the worst unrest in years.

What began as largely peaceful marches on Saturday over soaring prices and falling living standards quickly escalated, with masked youths torching vehicles, ransacking shops and attacking public buildings in cities including Paris, Marseille, Nice, Bordeaux, Lille and Strasbourg.

Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said “whole streets have been devastated” as police used tear gas and water cannon against protesters who hurled projectiles and set off fireworks. Authorities reported about 1,200 arrests and 150 injured police officers. It was “a miracle the toll isn’t higher,” Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said.

Town halls in Limoges, Marseille and Lille were targeted, while a police compound in Bordeaux and a tourist office in Lyon were vandalised. In Saint-Etienne, a 17-year-old lost his right hand after being hit by a crowd-control grenade.

The unrest follows weeks of student protests to demand more investment in education and comes six months before the presidential election. Far-right and left-wing contenders traded blame over the violence, even as President Emmanuel Macron promised that those responsible for looting and attacks on public buildings “will be prosecuted and punished”.

French cities devastated as cost-of-living protests turn violent
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 110 marches drew about 550,000 people across the country, while organisers, including the CGT labour union and student organisations, put the figure at about 800,000. [Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP]
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French cities devastated as cost-of-living protests turn violent
Nunez describes troublemakers as “extremely violent, radical far-left groups” seeking confrontations with police and targeting public buildings, joined by offenders willing to loot shops; most of those arrested are adults, he says. [Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP]
French cities devastated as cost-of-living protests turn violent
After weeks of student protests, France now faces broader nationwide demonstrations over the cost of living, setting up a potentially fraught six months ahead of the presidential election. [Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP]
French cities devastated as cost-of-living protests turn violent
In Paris, police fired tear gas and water cannon to push back people wearing hoods and masks who were throwing fireworks, paving stones and other objects at officers in Republic Square, northeast of the Paris city centre. [Abdul Saboor/Reuters]
French cities devastated as cost-of-living protests turn violent
French firefighters extinguish a burning car amid clashes during nationwide "yellow vests" protests in Paris. [Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters]
French cities devastated as cost-of-living protests turn violent
Police detain a protester during demonstrations in Paris. [Emma Da Silva/AP Photo]
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French cities devastated as cost-of-living protests turn violent
Many metro stations were closed on Saturday at the request of police, including those around the Champs-Elysees and near the presidential palace, parliament and government offices. [Kiran Ridley/AFP]
French cities devastated as cost-of-living protests turn violent
Protesters across France responded to calls on social media to revive the "yellow vest" movement, which emerged in 2018. [Jack Taylor/Reuters]
French cities devastated as cost-of-living protests turn violent
The "yellow vest" movement, which staged street protests eight years ago against Macron's government over planned fuel tax hikes, had called for Saturday's "yellow and youth" demonstrations. [Emma Da Silva/AP Photo]
French cities devastated as cost-of-living protests turn violent
During and after those demonstrations, gangs of youths roamed city streets, sporadically confronting police while setting fires and attacking shuttered stores to break in and empty their shelves. [Jack Taylor/Reuters]
French cities devastated as cost-of-living protests turn violent
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris. [Emma Da Silva/AP Photo]