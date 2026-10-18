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Photos: Antigovernment protesters clash with police in Albania’s capital

Police crack down on sixth day of student-led demonstrations calling for Prime Minister Rama to resign.

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Photos: Anti-government unrest escalates in Albania
A man waves a large Albanian flag in front of riot police during protests in Tirana, Albania [Florion Goga/Reuters]
By AFP
Published On 18 Oct 2026

Protesters have clashed with riot police in Albania’s capital, as antigovernment demonstrations escalated into violent unrest.

Demonstrations have shaken Tirana since Tuesday, with thousands of protesters calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama to step down as they rally against poor university conditions, high tuition fees and corruption.

This week’s unrest follows months of antigovernment protests in the Balkan nation, initially prompted by a controversial resort development linked to United States President Donald Trump’s family.

Photos: Anti-government unrest escalates in Albania
A protester throws a tear gas canister back towards police during protests in Tirana. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
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Photos: Anti-government unrest escalates in Albania
A police officer in riot gear takes aim with a gun during during the protests in Tirana. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
Photos: Anti-government unrest escalates in Albania
A protester throws a Molotov cocktail at riot police. [Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]
Photos: Anti-government unrest escalates in Albania
A demonstrator is detained by police, in Tirana. [Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]
Photos: Anti-government unrest escalates in Albania
Protesters try to block a road in Tirana. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
Photos: Anti-government unrest escalates in Albania
Protesters set bins on fire to block a road in Tirana. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
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Photos: Anti-government unrest escalates in Albania
Protesters throw Molotov cocktails at riot police as water cannons are deployed during clashes in Tirana. [Boris Grdanoski/AP Photo]
Photos: Anti-government unrest escalates in Albania
Protesters gather in Tirana. [Hameraldi Agolli/AP Photo]