Photos: Student protest in Albania prompts violent clashes with police

Student protests over education and social inequality in Albania turned violent as police clashed with demonstrators in the capital, Tirana.

On Tuesday, hundreds of students hurled bricks and concrete blocks at the Education Ministry building, prompting security forces to respond with tear gas and water cannon. Police detained several protesters as the confrontation spilled into nearby streets.

Student organisers said the nationwide protest was driven by deteriorating conditions at universities, high education costs, limited financial support and bleak employment prospects after graduation. Some also voiced anger at widening inequality and a political system they see as failing young people.

“What Albania needs is a revolution, a change, a complete overthrow of the system because it can’t go on like this,” protester Luljeta Kola said, describing “deep social injustice” and a growing gulf between rich and poor.

Deputy Prime Minister Albana Kociu condemned the unrest, writing on Facebook that “violence has not been, is not, and will never be a solution”.

The demonstration comes amid a broader wave of student activism across Europe, including weeks of high school protests and blockades in France.