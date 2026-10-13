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Photos: French protests over school conditions swell

Mass rallies continue across France backing high school protests, piling pressure on President Emmanuel Macron.

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France student protest
A car is engulfed in flames during protests in Paris [Tom Nicholson/Getty Images]
By AFP
Published On 13 Oct 2026

Tens of thousands of people have joined rallies across France in support of protesting high school students, boosting a movement that is posing a major challenge to President Emmanuel Macron as his term in office winds down.

Some 161,500 people turned out on Tuesday according to the Interior Ministry, more than double the 71,500 it reported for Thursday’s nationwide demonstrations.

Unions helping to organise the rallies put the countrywide turnout at 480,000.

Although most of Tuesday’s demonstrations were peaceful, violence broke out on the sidelines of one of two marches in Paris, where the Interior Ministry said 41,500 people took part.

Thousands also marched in the cities of Nantes, Lyon, Lens, Strasbourg, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Marseille, according to police.

The student movement sprang up last month, with students blocking the entrances to many schools to demand better classroom conditions.

What many see as a heavy-handed police response to the students prompted more people to join Tuesday’s demonstrations.

Police have opened investigations into 34 allegations of violence against demonstrators.

Some 147 teaching staff have been injured in the protests, the Education Ministry said.

On Monday, Macron urged restraint from protesters, saying the issues “deserve time, consultations, discussion and respect”.

France student protest
Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Paris. [Tom Nicholson/Getty Images]
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France student protest
French police in riot gear assist a colleague during protests in Paris. [Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP]
France student protest
An elderly woman shields her face from teargas as she walks through a line of riot police in Toulouse. [Lionel Bonaventure/AFP]
France student protest
Volunteers with the prominent French NGO Human Rights League stand in front of riot police during protests in Nancy. [Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/AFP]
France student protest
Students stage blockades outside a school as part of protests over educational policies in Alsace region, Strasbourg. [Elyxandro Cegarra/Anadolu]
France student protest
Protesters in Saint-Etienne. [Anadolu]
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France student protest
People march during a national day of protest over school conditions, in Montpellier. [Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA]
France student protest
Perceived heavy-handed reactions from police against the students drove many to join Tuesday's demonstrations. [Christophe Archambault/AFP]