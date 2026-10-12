Photos: Gaza mothers endure endless lines as famine fears persist

Every morning, Palestinian mother Niyaha al‑Masri leaves her tent in Khan Younis and joins a long line outside a community kitchen, hoping that hours of waiting will end with a single meal for her family of 10.

More than a year after a “ceasefire” between Hamas and Israel was supposed to open the way for food into the devastated enclave, hunger still defines daily life for many Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Without the kitchen run by humanitarian groups, al-Masri says, her family will have “nothing at all”. On a recent day, after six hours in the queue, she returned in the afternoon carrying four containers of rice, lentils and a small portion of chicken – the only meal the family would have that day.