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Hurricane Isaias leaves trail of destruction across the US Gulf Coast

Crews rally for massive cleanup efforts in Florida and Alabama as weakened Isaias leaves hundreds of thousands in the dark.

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Johnny Ray Wood, and his son Johnny Ray Wood II cut downed trees with other helpers in front of their home in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Milton, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Johnny Ray Wood, and his son, Johnny Ray Wood II, cut downed trees in front of their home in Milton, Florida, on October 10, 2026 [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
By The Associated Press
Published On 12 Oct 2026

Residents across the southeastern United States have begun cleanup efforts after Hurricane Isaias, the first Atlantic tropical cyclone of the 2026 season, slammed ashore near Destin, Florida, on Friday.

As of midafternoon Sunday, roughly 356,000 customers remain without power in southern Alabama and the northwestern region of Florida, according to data from PowerOutage.com, an independent tracking website.

At its peak, the storm knocked out power to nearly 800,000 homes and businesses across the Gulf Coast.

Sarah Gatewood, a spokesperson for the utility company Florida Power and Light (FPL), announced that workers from across Florida and more than two dozen other states had mobilised to restore power.

At least four deaths have been linked to Isais after it made landfall as a Category 2 storm on the five-tier Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The tempest churned northward into Alabama on Saturday with fierce tropical-storm-force winds before weakening into a post-tropical cyclone and tracking further north towards the Appalachians.

Though its power is waning, the storm continues to endanger the mid-Atlantic region with the potential for flash flooding.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), surface observations indicate that Isaias now has maximum sustained winds of 160 km/h (100 mph) and an estimated minimum central pressure of 28.88 inches, or 978 millibars.

Across Florida and Alabama, residents have reported damage from the storm’s high-velocity winds.

A Rest and Relax Inn in the resort city of Pensacola, Florida, saw its roof sheared off during the hurricane, and a boathouse was flattened in Destin.

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The immediate struggle for basic necessities was most stark in Pensacola, the westernmost part of the Florida Panhandle, where the storm downed power grids and caused widespread structural damage.

Hundreds of cars lined the block around a United Cajun Navy distribution site, a volunteer disaster relief organisation, on Saturday morning.

Pensacola’s Mayor DC Reeves warned of critical drinking water shortages following the storm, which affected drinking wells and water infrastructure. Residents, he said, remain under an advisory to boil tap water before use.

“We are winding down day three of storm response and recovery operations, and we remain focused on public safety, clearing debris, and restoring critical infrastructure and services,” Reeves said on social media.

Isaias also forced the indefinite closure of Pensacola International airport, Florida’s 10th-largest airfield, due to severe damage.

Fallen trees and power lines continue to make travel hazardous in Houston County, Alabama, which remains under an emergency flash flood warning, according to state emergency officials.

“Due to the impacts of Hurricane Isaias, all Houston County roads are closed until further notice,” the agency posted on X.

A damaged airplane is seen at Peter Prince Field in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Milton, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A damaged aeroplane sits at Peter Prince Field in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Milton, Florida, on October 10. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
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Islam Mahfuz salvages contents of their destroyed mini mart in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Milton, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Islam Mahfuz salvages the remains of a destroyed mini mart in Milton, Florida, on October 10, 2026. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Baleigh Ziglar walks around downed trees in front of her mother's home in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Milton, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Baleigh Ziglar walks around downed trees in front of her mother's home in Milton, Florida, on October 10, 2026. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
People salvage the contents of their destroyed mini mart in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Milton, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A mini mart in Milton, Florida, is exposed to the elements on October 10 after its roof was torn off during Hurricane Isaias. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Johnny Ray Wood, right, and Johnny Ray Wood II cut downed trees in front of their home in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Milton, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Johnny Ray Wood, right, and Johnny Ray Wood II cut downed trees in front of their home in Milton, Florida, on October 10. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
An apartment complex which had its roof ripped off is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Milton, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The layout of an apartment complex in Milton, Florida, is exposed to the sky after Hurricane Isaias tore away its roof. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
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Florida Power & Light worker Yosvany Quintero clears downed tree limbs caused by the effects of Isaias on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in East Milton, Fla. (AP Photo/Octavio Jones)
Florida Power and Light worker Yosvany Quintero clears tree limbs downed by Isaias on Saturday in East Milton, Florida. [Octavio Jones/AP Photo]
Damage to a warehouse owned by A.J.'s Restaurant is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Destin, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A warehouse owned by AJ's Restaurant sits damaged in Destin, Florida, on October 10 after the Category 2 storm. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
People retrieve belongings from a collapsed boat house in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Destin, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
People retrieve belongings from a collapsed boathouse in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Destin, Florida, on October 10. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
A house is covered in downed trees in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Milton, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A house lies covered in downed trees in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Milton, Florida. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]