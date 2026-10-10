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Photos: Thousands march across Europe to demand end to Israel’s war on Gaza

Demonstrations in London, Berlin, and Rome denounce ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza ‘ceasefire’ anniversary.

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Thousands march across Europe to demand end to Israel’s war on Gaza
People cross Westminster Bridge as they take part in a National March in support of Palestine, organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign, in central London. [Justin Tallis/AFP]
By Al Jazeera Staff, AFP and Reuters
Published On 10 Oct 2026

Several thousand pro-Palestinian protesters have marched through European capitals, demanding an end to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

In London, demonstrators moved past the British parliament carrying placards reading “End the genocide” and “Free Palestine”.

“We are here today to mark three years of the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” Aimee Shalan, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, told the AFP news agency, calling for “full sanctions on Israel”.

A so-called ceasefire took effect a year ago, but Israel continues to strike Gaza on a near-daily basis. The attacks have killed some 1,450 Palestinians since the truce began, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they made “several arrests”, including a man and a woman holding placards supporting Palestine Action, a group banned under UK law.

Officers had also warned they would use public order powers to compel anyone wearing face coverings to remove them, pledging “zero tolerance” for hate crimes.

In Berlin, about 3,500 people joined a march organised by United for Palestine, police said, setting off from a square between the chancellery and parliament. Many condemned Germany’s arms exports and longstanding military support for Israel.

Similar marches were held in Warsaw and Rome, where protesters denounced ongoing Israeli bombardment and their governments’ ties with Israel, echoing calls for an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

Israel’s genocide has left most of Gaza in ruins and killed more than 74,200 Palestinians since October 2023.

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Thousands march across Europe to demand end to Israel’s war on Gaza
People take part in a protest organized by the Palestinian Students' Movement for Palestine in Rome, Italy. [Fabio Frustaci/EPA]
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Thousands march across Europe to demand end to Israel’s war on Gaza
People carry placards as they take part in a National March in support of Palestine, in London. [Justin Tallis/AFP]
Thousands march across Europe to demand end to Israel’s war on Gaza
Protesters carry Palestinian flags and a sign reading "Stop the Genocide" during the "United for Palestine" demonstration in Berlin, Germany. [Christian Mang/Reuters]
Thousands march across Europe to demand end to Israel’s war on Gaza
Thousands marched towards Downing Street, in London where the prime minister's office is located, to call for an end to the genocide and a full arms embargo on Israel. [Neil Hall/EPA]
Thousands march across Europe to demand end to Israel’s war on Gaza
Protesters hold banners reading: "Solidarity with Palestine, stop supporting Israel", while marching during a pro-Palestinian rally, as part of a global mobilisation action for Palestinians, in Warsaw, Poland. [Mateusz Kaczmarek/Reuters]
Thousands march across Europe to demand end to Israel’s war on Gaza
People participate in the "United for Palestine" demonstration in Berlin. [Christian Mang/Reuters]
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Thousands march across Europe to demand end to Israel’s war on Gaza
Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 175,000 in Gaza. About 90 percent of the territory’s infrastructure has been destroyed. [Christian Mang/Reuters]
Thousands march across Europe to demand end to Israel’s war on Gaza
Demonstrations marked three years since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza. [Brook Mitchell/Getty Images]
Thousands march across Europe to demand end to Israel’s war on Gaza
People take part in a protest organised by the Pro-Palestinian Movement for Palestine in Turin, Italy. [Alessandro Di Marco/EPA]