Photos: Civilians flee Aleppo amid intensified fighting

Fierce fighting between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has raged for a third consecutive day in northern Aleppo, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes.

The Syrian Army Operations Command imposed a curfew on Thursday at 1:30pm (10:30 GMT) across the Kurdish-majority neighbourhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh and Bani Zeid. Following this declaration, government forces launched what they termed “targeted operations” against SDF positions in these areas.

The conflict has triggered massive displacement. Civilians have evacuated through humanitarian corridors established by the Syrian army, many departing on foot with whatever possessions they could carry, uncertain about when—or if—they might return to their homes.